Last week, Ron Klain insisted that economic hardships are “high class problems.”

That was pretty offensive, but this from Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna really gives Klain a run for his money:

It’s nice for Ro that he can ask that question and then immediately answer it himself, without actually waiting to hear from regular Americans who aren’t Democratic politicians. Because we feel like their might be some slight discrepancies between Khanna’s take and ours.

With all due respect to Rep. Khanna, he’s absolutely full of it.

Please do and let us know it goes.

They would certainly appear to be insane.

Of course, we hadn’t really considered this angle:

We certainly can’t argue with that.

Tags: COVIDCOVID19Donald TrumpeconomyJoe BidenPandemicRo Khannaunemployment