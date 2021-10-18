Last week, Ron Klain insisted that economic hardships are “high class problems.”

That was pretty offensive, but this from Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna really gives Klain a run for his money:

.@RepRoKhanna: "I think we have to ask a very threshold question. Are we better off today than we were one year ago? Let's just remember one year ago where we were. […] This president has made life better." pic.twitter.com/ouCZezgUp0 — The Hill (@thehill) October 17, 2021

It’s nice for Ro that he can ask that question and then immediately answer it himself, without actually waiting to hear from regular Americans who aren’t Democratic politicians. Because we feel like their might be some slight discrepancies between Khanna’s take and ours.

With all due respect to Rep. Khanna, he’s absolutely full of it.

Spoken like someone who doesn’t do their own shopping. https://t.co/y1ZjwHVBuH — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) October 18, 2021

He demonstrably has made almost everything worse, starting with inflation. — Kerfuffle Actual 🧼🤲🤗 (@shoshido) October 18, 2021

I am not better off. My paycheck is the same. My costs for groceries, gas, household products have all increased noticeably. I have less than I had a year ago. — John T (@RealJTSullivan) October 18, 2021

Gas is 2x what it was last year. Food prices have increased anywhere from 10%-30% for basic items. A year ago I was financially solid, now I'm making trade-offs for basic necessities.

This is 100% on the Biden admin.

Stop pissing in my cornflakes and telling me it's milk. https://t.co/elY5iKri3l — Shashi Galore (@shashigette) October 18, 2021

Whose life? Ffs these people are insane. https://t.co/1m4qDtM1ym — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) October 18, 2021

They would certainly appear to be insane.

Of course, we hadn’t really considered this angle:

If you are part of the federal government, the last year has given you more money and power than you ever dreamed of. https://t.co/yuH0xfCYBH — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 18, 2021

We certainly can’t argue with that.