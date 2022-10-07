Last night at a DSCC event President Biden said something that today the White House had to walk back (which is becoming an almost daily occurrence):

President Biden said in an address to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee on Thursday night that the country under his leadership is as close to “Armageddon” as it has been since the Cuban Missile Crisis in the 1960s. Speaking at a fundraiser in New York, Biden addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin threatening to use a nuclear weapon. “[Putin was] not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons,” Biden said. “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis.”

After that we got another reminder that what President Biden says does not necessarily represent the official positions and opinions of the Biden White House.

No new intelligence was behind President Biden's warning last night about the risk of a potential nuclear “Armageddon," Karine Jean-Pierre says. There is no information that Russia is preparing to "imminently" use nuclear weapons, she adds. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 7, 2022

Today when Biden left the White House and headed to Delaware for the weekend a reporter shouted “DO YOU THINK ARMAGEDDON IS COMING?” That and other related questions seemed to put some pep in Biden’s step and he couldn’t get to the helicopter fast enough:

"Mr. President! Do you think Armageddon is coming, sir?" Biden: *runs away* pic.twitter.com/MwqT7JlPji — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 7, 2022

This week Biden’s gone from backing away from questions to running away from them.

Well…that’s not promising — More Patriotic than You (@LTCBitchBaby) October 7, 2022

He is literally running away from questions Now imagine him going head to head with Putin https://t.co/3jycvTgV7L — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) October 7, 2022

Fastest I’ve seen him move in years. https://t.co/daZdrsrpGt — DM Kravagna (@CATTLECAPERS) October 7, 2022

Questions Biden doesn’t want to answer will have that effect.

