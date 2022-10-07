As we told you earlier, Joe Biden kicked off his speech at a Hagerstown, Maryland, Volvo factory with just two words: “Made in America.” That wound up setting the tone for the rest of his remarks, which included these:

This friggin’ guy, man.

Trending

Is this just more “nuance” from the Biden administration? We didn’t buy it when Karine Jean-Pierre was trying to sell it to us, and we’re sure as hell not buying it when Joe Biden tries to sell it to us.

Or, put another way:

That’s basically the motto of the Biden administration.

And as for the “I’m not finished with that yet” part, we believe him about that. And that’s what we’re really afraid of.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gas pricesJoe BidenRussiaSaudi ArabiaSaudis