As we told you earlier, Joe Biden kicked off his speech at a Hagerstown, Maryland, Volvo factory with just two words: “Made in America.” That wound up setting the tone for the rest of his remarks, which included these:

Biden “I was able to bring gasoline down well over a dollar sixty but it’s inching up because of what the Russians and the Saudis just did. I’m not finished with that just yet.” pic.twitter.com/WwhrMlIdTb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 7, 2022

This friggin’ guy, man.

This is just such stupid messaging. If you want people to believe you pushed a button to lower gas prices for them, be ready to explain why you allowed them to go back up weeks before an election. https://t.co/rMP6PQzxWQ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 7, 2022

Is this just more “nuance” from the Biden administration? We didn’t buy it when Karine Jean-Pierre was trying to sell it to us, and we’re sure as hell not buying it when Joe Biden tries to sell it to us.

So he’s never responsible for raising the gas prices but he’s always responsible for lowering them? Make it make sense. https://t.co/MepxIbiAih — Allison Kay (@ladyamer1can) October 7, 2022

Just stop. He takes false credit for it going down and zero blame for it going up. And celebrating any drop in price when it’s WELL above when Trump left office is outright ridiculous. — 🇺🇸 Bring Back Mean Tweets 🇺🇸 #1776 (@2APewPew) October 7, 2022

“I did the good things and the bad things are because of foreigners and saboteurs.” https://t.co/ZCzWKlwDd2 — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) October 7, 2022

Or, put another way:

The buck stops… somewhere else. https://t.co/j1PtoXEiIs — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 7, 2022

That’s basically the motto of the Biden administration.

And as for the “I’m not finished with that yet” part, we believe him about that. And that’s what we’re really afraid of.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!