Before he jets off to Delaware for the weekend, President Joe Biden stopped by at a Volvo factory in Hagerstown, Maryland, to inspire with some inspirational words.

Feel the inspiration:

Biden (again) argues the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act will allow struggling families to make ends meet while allowing for some “breathing room.” Dow is down more than 500 points. Oil prices skyrocketing again today. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 7, 2022

Joe Biden telling Americans how great the economy is for them… But back in reality: gas prices up, grocery prices up, we’re in a recession, utility costs are through the roof, real wages falling behind, the market has lost trillions in value, and taxes are up. Out-of-touch. — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) October 7, 2022

And don’t forget that Republicans are bayd, mkaaay?

https://twitter.com/greg_price11/status/1578440634968739840

So inspiring. But they’re nothing compared to the two words he used to kick off his remarks:

President Biden kicks off his speech at a Maryland factory by saying, "Let me start off with two words — Made in America." — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) October 7, 2022

Watch:

Biden: "Let me start off with two words: Made in America" pic.twitter.com/jAeMOXUAn3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 7, 2022

He even repeated himself! “Made in America.” He tripled down! (See what we did there?)

Joe Biden, the same guy that said J-O-B-S was a three-letter word pic.twitter.com/vyzXsEFrDH — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 7, 2022

So it sounds like when he’s counting things, he should automatically add one more than he thinks there are and then he’ll be right.

Math is hard — YAF (@yaf) October 7, 2022

We’re uncomfortable. Is anyone else uncomfortable?

I just can’t anymore. — Sophia Benson (@SophiaB383) October 7, 2022

How will the White House walk back this one? They’ve definitely got their work cut out for them lately.

And they’re not the only ones:

SNL scrambling to find another “Trump is dumb” cold open https://t.co/l4bBddoy9Z — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) October 7, 2022

***

