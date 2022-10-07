Before he jets off to Delaware for the weekend, President Joe Biden stopped by at a Volvo factory in Hagerstown, Maryland, to inspire with some inspirational words.

Feel the inspiration:

And don’t forget that Republicans are bayd, mkaaay?

https://twitter.com/greg_price11/status/1578440634968739840

So inspiring. But they’re nothing compared to the two words he used to kick off his remarks:

Trending

Watch:

He even repeated himself! “Made in America.” He tripled down! (See what we did there?)

So it sounds like when he’s counting things, he should automatically add one more than he thinks there are and then he’ll be right.

We’re uncomfortable. Is anyone else uncomfortable?

How will the White House walk back this one? They’ve definitely got their work cut out for them lately.

And they’re not the only ones:

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: HagerstownJoe BidenMarylandmathwords