The Biden White House has been urging OPEC to increase oil output to provide some cover to this administration’s energy policy incompetence and idiotic “incredible transition” to a clean energy utopia. OPEC’s response to Biden’s request to increase output was to announce they’re actually going to cut production (so much for “nobody f***s with a Biden”):

The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries has decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices. The move could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers. https://t.co/FurWz44jsW — The Associated Press (@AP) October 5, 2022

Now that gas prices are rising fast again in the U.S., Biden has announced that the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve will continue to be drained in desperate attempts to bring gas prices back down ahead of the midterm elections that are just over a month away. But there’s reportedly another plan to increase energy production, but not domestically of course:

Unbelievable — they refuse to ramp up domestic energy production, but will enrich the regime in Venezuela if it means helping their midterm prospects. pic.twitter.com/5MD2HKdgbI — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 5, 2022

That’s according to a Wall Street Journal report:

The Biden administration is preparing to scale down sanctions on Venezuela’s authoritarian regime to allow Chevron to resume pumping oil there, according to people familiar with the proposal https://t.co/FvZeoMkxBw — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) October 5, 2022

Is pumping oil in Venezuela somehow “greener” than producing it in the U.S.?

BREAKING: The Biden admin is going to ease sanctions on the communist government of Venezuela so Chevron can resume pumping for oil there. They would really rather get our energy from Maduro than Alaska and Texas.https://t.co/fhAq5Zg4EU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 5, 2022

This shows that Democrats don't give a damn about morals, ethics, etc. They are more than happy to hand money over to a dictator rather than an American energy company. https://t.co/MYvYOyXAG1 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 6, 2022

All in the name of continuing to appease their “climate change” gods.

I think that's called "nuance." — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) October 6, 2022

I'm no expert on how oil is refined, but something tells me that Venezuela doesn't have the cleanest processes. It's only "Green" if it comes at the cost of the American middle class. — Crazy Grady (@DriverJoe5) October 5, 2022

“The proposed deal would require Caracas to open talks with political opponents, with the aim of free elections in 2024” pic.twitter.com/kakfREUWwm — Neil Acquatella (@nacquatella) October 5, 2022

LOL. Does anybody actually believe that?

Biden promised Green Activists he would Cut US Oil Production.

He is keeping his promise..regardless of the effects to Americans. — TheConservativeHusky (@jdibert87) October 5, 2022

Before the presidential election Biden promised that if he ended up in the Oval Office the days of Trump’s “America first” policies were over and that’s one promise he’s definitely kept.

