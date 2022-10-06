The Biden White House has been urging OPEC to increase oil output to provide some cover to this administration’s energy policy incompetence and idiotic “incredible transition” to a clean energy utopia. OPEC’s response to Biden’s request to increase output was to announce they’re actually going to cut production (so much for “nobody f***s with a Biden”):

Now that gas prices are rising fast again in the U.S., Biden has announced that the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve will continue to be drained in desperate attempts to bring gas prices back down ahead of the midterm elections that are just over a month away. But there’s reportedly another plan to increase energy production, but not domestically of course:

That’s according to a Wall Street Journal report:

Is pumping oil in Venezuela somehow “greener” than producing it in the U.S.?

All in the name of continuing to appease their “climate change” gods.

LOL. Does anybody actually believe that?

Before the presidential election Biden promised that if he ended up in the Oval Office the days of Trump’s “America first” policies were over and that’s one promise he’s definitely kept.

