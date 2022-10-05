President Biden went to Florida today to meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis and other local officials.

Biden also had a reminder for one Floridian and made it clear that the president obviously thinks highly of his family name:

::Laughs in OPEC::

Biden also tried to put any debate about man-made climate change in the past using the storm as proof:

BIDEN: "I think the one thing this has finally ended is the discussion about whether not there's climate change, and we should do something about it." pic.twitter.com/8mj2nLUisU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 5, 2022

Everybody knows hurricanes didn’t happen until the invention of the internal combustion engine, right?

Joe Biden: Ron DeSantis has "recognized this thing called global warming." pic.twitter.com/e7mdGFYJ5A — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 5, 2022

There’s nothing a Democrat like Joe Biden would like more than to shut down dissent (and yet he’d like it if we’d all believe Trump is the wannabe authoritarian).

We knew that was coming. — TT (@dympelz) October 5, 2022

It was as predictable as the sun rising in the east.

Because hurricanes only started when man started using petro products. Duh. https://t.co/9FX5mMKtZ6 — They are criminal invasionists 🇺🇲🍊 (@PatriotBroker) October 5, 2022

The acting head of NOAA disagrees with Biden and many in the media, but hey, “believe the scientists” or something (as long as they’re saying exactly what the Dems want them to say).

