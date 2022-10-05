President Biden visited Florida today in the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, and he met with local officials including Gov. Ron DeSantis:

Biden on DeSantis: "I think he's done a good job…We have a very different political philosophy…but we've worked hand-in-glove." pic.twitter.com/5O07Mo3rO4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 5, 2022

BIDEN: Governor DeSantis has done a "remarkable" job in responding to Hurricane Ian. pic.twitter.com/GwbKjVd4A9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 5, 2022

By now you’re used to Biden wondering where he’s supposed to go:

Of course Biden wasn’t about to speak in Florida without an “always be closing” moment to remind everybody that hurricanes never existed before the advent of the internal combustion engine:

BIDEN: "I think the one thing this has finally ended is the discussion about whether not there's climate change, and we should do something about it." pic.twitter.com/8mj2nLUisU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 5, 2022

But when Gov. DeSantis spoke it created an interesting optic:

Man, DeSantis behind the presidential seal looks just about perfect pic.twitter.com/RabGIFCjNm — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 5, 2022

That does seem like a great pairing!

Great work there Team Biden. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 5, 2022

The Biden team couldn’t have done it any better.

He looks really good there. — Pam D (@soirchick) October 5, 2022

Thanks to the Biden White House for the preview!

Who at the White House thought that DeSantis behind the presidential seal was a smart move https://t.co/M17KTecEDa — Christian (@ihateralphnader) October 5, 2022

It’s a bit surprising that Biden’s people didn’t create a special lectern with a seal that said “climate change is real and vote for Charlie Crist.”

Hopefully.

***

