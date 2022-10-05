President Biden visited Florida today in the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, and he met with local officials including Gov. Ron DeSantis:

By now you’re used to Biden wondering where he’s supposed to go:

Of course Biden wasn’t about to speak in Florida without an “always be closing” moment to remind everybody that hurricanes never existed before the advent of the internal combustion engine:

But when Gov. DeSantis spoke it created an interesting optic:

That does seem like a great pairing!

The Biden team couldn’t have done it any better.

Thanks to the Biden White House for the preview!

It’s a bit surprising that Biden’s people didn’t create a special lectern with a seal that said “climate change is real and vote for Charlie Crist.”

Hopefully.

