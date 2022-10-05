President Biden visited Florida today in the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, and he met with local officials including Gov. Ron DeSantis:
Biden on DeSantis: "I think he's done a good job…We have a very different political philosophy…but we've worked hand-in-glove." pic.twitter.com/5O07Mo3rO4
BIDEN: Governor DeSantis has done a "remarkable" job in responding to Hurricane Ian. pic.twitter.com/GwbKjVd4A9
By now you’re used to Biden wondering where he’s supposed to go:
Biden: "Where am I going?" pic.twitter.com/2FVaaMtPi7
Of course Biden wasn’t about to speak in Florida without an “always be closing” moment to remind everybody that hurricanes never existed before the advent of the internal combustion engine:
BIDEN: "I think the one thing this has finally ended is the discussion about whether not there's climate change, and we should do something about it." pic.twitter.com/8mj2nLUisU
But when Gov. DeSantis spoke it created an interesting optic:
Man, DeSantis behind the presidential seal looks just about perfect pic.twitter.com/RabGIFCjNm
That does seem like a great pairing!
Great work there Team Biden.
The Biden team couldn’t have done it any better.
He looks really good there.
Thanks to the Biden White House for the preview!
Who at the White House thought that DeSantis behind the presidential seal was a smart move https://t.co/M17KTecEDa
It’s a bit surprising that Biden’s people didn’t create a special lectern with a seal that said “climate change is real and vote for Charlie Crist.”
Foreshadowing? https://t.co/7SPU58D2pA
Hopefully.
