President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are finally off to Florida, where they’ll be able to see for themselves the aftermath of Hurricane Ian (whether the president will get to spend any time at Disney World remains to be seen. He’ll no doubt be disappointed if he doesn’t.).

Anyway, looks like Dr. Jill is dressed very nicely for the occasion:

Wow. Nice shoes, Doc!

You bet your boots those are heels she’s wearing.

Total style maven material, folks.

Triggered? Why? What’s so triggering about a pair of heels?

Jill Biden is the wife of a Democratic president. It’s not like she’s married to a Republican, for God’s sake.

Heels were definitely a huge topic of conversation with the previous First Lady:

Some high heels are just more equal than others, OK?

Please. As if. Jill Biden’s gonna be juuuuuuust fine.

