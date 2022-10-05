President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are finally off to Florida, where they’ll be able to see for themselves the aftermath of Hurricane Ian (whether the president will get to spend any time at Disney World remains to be seen. He’ll no doubt be disappointed if he doesn’t.).

Anyway, looks like Dr. Jill is dressed very nicely for the occasion:

Wow. Nice shoes, Doc!

She wearing heels? — HaveTweets.WillPost.239 (@HaveTweets239) October 5, 2022

Are those heels she's wearing? — Janice (@jannyfayray) October 5, 2022

You bet your boots those are heels she’s wearing.

Just an observation pic.twitter.com/xUa8SQ2u26 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 5, 2022

Total style maven material, folks.

In Heels? I’m triggered — DaiTheFlu (@BigLifeLie) October 5, 2022

Triggered? Why? What’s so triggering about a pair of heels?

You guys gonna cover those heels? 😬 — “Free Lectures” Patrick (@nostaticzone) October 5, 2022

Jill Biden is the wife of a Democratic president. It’s not like she’s married to a Republican, for God’s sake.

High heels in a hurricane? Imagine if Melanie did… oh wait she did and it was a top story for days — Quincy (@Sazzzz123) October 5, 2022

Heels were definitely a huge topic of conversation with the previous First Lady:

Not for nothing but remember this one? https://t.co/nqrilBIQMx pic.twitter.com/avef0lWM8z — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 5, 2022

Some high heels are just more equal than others, OK?

Remember when they went after Melania for her shoes in a disaster area? I'm sure the media will do the same here. — Couldn't Be Papa P (@CouldntBePapaP) October 5, 2022

Looking forward to all the stories critical of the good Dr's choice of footwear going into a hurricane disaster zone. — Paul Hayward (@phayisin) October 5, 2022

Please. As if. Jill Biden’s gonna be juuuuuuust fine.

