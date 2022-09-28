When it comes to spreading climate change alarmism, the media’s credo is “always be closing.” That is especially the case during a devastating storm, and as Hurricane Ian is about to strike the west coast of Florida, CNN’s Don Lemon asked a NOAA’s acting director a leading question. However, the question didn’t lead to where Lemon was hoping, so a semi-scolding then took place:

CNN's @DonLemon to NOAA: "What effect does climate change have on this phenomenon? Because it seems these storms are intensifying." NOAA: "I don’t think you can Link to climate change to any one event …" LEMON: "Listen, I grew up there. And these storms are intensifying" pic.twitter.com/GuAN279ley — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 28, 2022

So the proof that climate change contributed to Hurricane Ian is that Don Lemon lived in Florida? You can’t argue with the science on that one!

This is amazing. Don Lemon tries to blame Hurricane Ian on climate change. NOAA's hurricane director shuts him down. pic.twitter.com/svTjHtE8hl — Alex Pfeiffer (@__Pfeiffer) September 28, 2022

CNN should have a show that’s just a constant parade of guests explaining to the hosts why they’re wrong and they might finally get some ratings.

Nearly a Category 5 hurricane bearing down on Florida and all (rebranded?) CNN can think about is how to score political points by blaming Ian on climate change. Most certainly a time for that discussion, but not when people are in harm's way. Disgrace. https://t.co/NLowGKC64i — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 28, 2022

“Disgrace” is a CNN specialty!

What if – and hear me out – what if in fact the left does not actually effing love science? https://t.co/H9R3wUIGtv — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) September 28, 2022

The lib media urges us to “listen to the scientists,” unless they don’t say exactly what’s expected.

I think the guy who went to school for this and who is the NATIONAL DIRECTOR for NOAA might know more than you about this one @donlemon. Good grief dude. How rude. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) September 28, 2022

…but did he grow up there? — Æþeldræd (@aetheldread) September 28, 2022

i love don lemon's new show where he says something stupid, and his guests find polite ways to tell him he's an idiot. first the reparations interview, now this. https://t.co/CL5xjtK5Y2 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 28, 2022

Lemon getting schooled on reparations was another of CNN’s finest moments.

***

***

