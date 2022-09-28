When it comes to spreading climate change alarmism, the media’s credo is “always be closing.” That is especially the case during a devastating storm, and as Hurricane Ian is about to strike the west coast of Florida, CNN’s Don Lemon asked a NOAA’s acting director a leading question. However, the question didn’t lead to where Lemon was hoping, so a semi-scolding then took place:

So the proof that climate change contributed to Hurricane Ian is that Don Lemon lived in Florida? You can’t argue with the science on that one!

CNN should have a show that’s just a constant parade of guests explaining to the hosts why they’re wrong and they might finally get some ratings.

Trending

“Disgrace” is a CNN specialty!

The lib media urges us to “listen to the scientists,” unless they don’t say exactly what’s expected.

Lemon getting schooled on reparations was another of CNN’s finest moments.

***

Related:

Laying groundwork to blame DeSantis? FEMA Admin Criswell seems to be ‘winging it’ as Florida braces for #HurricaneIan (watch)

The adults are back in charge: Joe Biden is apparently going out of his way to *not* talk to Ron DeSantis ahead of Hurricane Ian impact

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeCNNDon LemonHurricane Ian