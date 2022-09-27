Everyone knows Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian. We also know the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is lower than it has been in 37 years because Biden wanted to pretend he was doing something about inflation and gas prices. Will these two issues create a huge problem after the storm? FEMA Administrator Criswell said she has no concerns while also saying she can’t know for sure until after the storm, which basically means, cross your fingers and wish on a star.

REPORTER: "The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is at the lowest level in 37 years…Is there a concern that the reserve is not high enough now to handle the aftermath of this emergency and other hurricanes that could come?" pic.twitter.com/Ymc4rABkqJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 27, 2022

Most people were not buying it!

Shorter: “we’re winging it” — Itsallgood, man 🚛🚛 (@recoveringlibrl) September 27, 2022

‘We’ll figure it out later” What a clown show. — Dems: Sorry, I’m Here Just For The Insider Trading (@SomewhatHopeful) September 27, 2022

Translation: We are totally going to raise the price of gas after the hurricane, so hold on to your gas caps. — ♠︎Tia Ja'nae (@articul8madness) September 27, 2022

We are writers, we gather tweets and write about them, but we feel like even we would have had a better answer than the ol’ wait and see. In the same press conference, she covered another little story that is brewing about neither FEMA nor the president not having talked to DeSantis regarding the storm. It all seems a little convenient to us. Pretending like nothing is out of the ordinary when we all know something is going on.

Notice the media are laying the groundwork to attack DeSantis over #HurricaneIan. Here's a question to the head of FEMA from a McClatchy reporter: "Can you describe…the level of the communications w/state officials & has there been anything unusual or any challenges w/that?" pic.twitter.com/j8UV1LsTqR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 27, 2022

Washington Post's Matt Viser with DeSantis needling: "In the past…Biden has made calls to governors in…natural disasters, Kay Ivey…Asa Hutchinson….or [Greg Abbott]…Can you articulate…why it hasn't been made in this case to have the President call the governor?" pic.twitter.com/idKBm6qs7A — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 27, 2022

Washington Post's Matt Viser on DeSantis: "But he's made conversations with the mayors. So, is there any reason why not the governor? FEMA admin: "We have a strong team in place…working side-by-side with him and his staff we will continue to stay engaged with him." pic.twitter.com/dsjNYNQklu — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 27, 2022

Those answers would seem a little off to anyone who is not used to watching partisans prep the audience for their next play. It is obvious they are playing the game. Wait and see how bad it is, if it is really bad and the petroleum reserves are depleted we will blame it on DeSantis.

Easy job in the world of politics.

@GovRonDeSantis It's "climate change" when it's a routine hurricane. It's Desantis' hurricane when it's someone Democrats abhor. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) September 27, 2022

They are salivating over the prospect of this hurricane becoming a monumental disaster. Despicable doesn't even begin to describe them. — Elaine 🍊🍊🍊ULTRA NUCLEAR MAGA ALWAYS🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@eastendlights2) September 27, 2022

Hurricanes are no joke and we really hope that ALL the people of Florida come out of this storm safely. In the meantime, keep your eyes peeled for the blame game that will happen if the storm ends up exposing Biden’s petroleum reserve mistake.

