Everyone knows Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian. We also know the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is lower than it has been in 37 years because Biden wanted to pretend he was doing something about inflation and gas prices. Will these two issues create a huge problem after the storm? FEMA Administrator Criswell said she has no concerns while also saying she can’t know for sure until after the storm, which basically means, cross your fingers and wish on a star.

We are writers, we gather tweets and write about them, but we feel like even we would have had a better answer than the ol’ wait and see. In the same press conference, she covered another little story that is brewing about neither FEMA nor the president not having talked to DeSantis regarding the storm. It all seems a little convenient to us. Pretending like nothing is out of the ordinary when we all know something is going on.

Those answers would seem a little off to anyone who is not used to watching partisans prep the audience for their next play. It is obvious they are playing the game. Wait and see how bad it is, if it is really bad and the petroleum reserves are depleted we will blame it on DeSantis.

Hurricanes are no joke and we really hope that ALL the people of Florida come out of this storm safely. In the meantime, keep your eyes peeled for the blame game that will happen if the storm ends up exposing Biden’s petroleum reserve mistake.

