Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian’s impact, but Floridians should maybe be at least as concerned about the impact of the White House. Because it doesn’t sound like the White House wants to play nice, even during a natural disaster.

FEMA Director Deanne Criswell was at the White House today for a press briefing on the developing hurricane situation, and let’s just say our confidence in the federal government is not terribly high right now.

Notice the media are laying the groundwork to attack DeSantis over #HurricaneIan. Here's a question to the head of FEMA from a McClatchy reporter: "Can you describe…the level of the communications w/state officials & has there been anything unusual or any challenges w/that?" pic.twitter.com/j8UV1LsTqR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 27, 2022

OK, so that doesn’t sound too bad, actually. But this definitely isn’t great:

Washington Post's Matt Viser with DeSantis needling: "In the past…Biden has made calls to governors in…natural disasters, Kay Ivey…Asa Hutchinson….or [Greg Abbott]…Can you articulate…why it hasn't been made in this case to have the President call the governor?" pic.twitter.com/idKBm6qs7A — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 27, 2022

Good for Criswell for reaching out to Ron DeSantis. But shouldn’t President Biden reach out as well?

Washington Post's Matt Viser on DeSantis: "But he's made conversations with the mayors. So, is there any reason why not the governor? FEMA admin: "We have a strong team in place…working side-by-side with him and his staff we will continue to stay engaged with him." pic.twitter.com/dsjNYNQklu — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 27, 2022

We know that DeSantis is a thorn in Biden’s side, but the president has a chance to do the mature thing. And, just as is the case with so many chances to do the mature thing, Biden’s taking a pass.

Brian Karem w/more DeSantis bashing: "Normally, presidents call governors…or the governors call presidents…The only real question I…want answered…is it, in any way, that they haven't talked…impeded efforts…to implement plans in Florida. And if so I would be? pic.twitter.com/xiR7YvBVQi — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 27, 2022

Brian Karem: "So, the communication between [Biden] and [DeSantis] has no impact on how you all operate?" FEMA administrator: "Zero." pic.twitter.com/GuXGQJRYDq — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 27, 2022

Well, the communication between Biden and DeSantis has evidently also been zero.

Weird that Biden won't call DeSantis In 2021, Biden spoke w/ CT Gov. Lamont, MA Gov. Baker, Maine Gov. Mills, NJ Gov. Murphy, NY Gov. Cuomo, and RI Gov. McKee ahead of Hurricane Henri. He spoke w/ AL Gov. Ivey, LA Gov. Bel Edwards and MS Gov. Reeves before Hurricane Ida — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 27, 2022

Joe Biden says he called mayors of St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Clearwater: "I told each one of them, whatever they need contact me directly." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 27, 2022

And what he’s effectively communicated to Ron DeSantis with his conduct is that Ron DeSantis isn’t worth his time, even in the face of an impending hurricane.

Biden spoke to 3 mayors, 4 county commissioners, 2 local dog catchers, and some guy wearing a Hurricanes jersey at Chipotle before speaking to Ron DeSantis. https://t.co/CJwFCtTVK6 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 27, 2022

Pathetic.

Wow he's SOOOO much more mature and presidential than trump — Leo Izmir (@_LeoIzmir) September 27, 2022

Where’s the adult that we were all told was back in charge?

My children are more mature https://t.co/EQR75g5jHj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 27, 2022

***

