Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian’s impact, but Floridians should maybe be at least as concerned about the impact of the White House. Because it doesn’t sound like the White House wants to play nice, even during a natural disaster.

FEMA Director Deanne Criswell was at the White House today for a press briefing on the developing hurricane situation, and let’s just say our confidence in the federal government is not terribly high right now.

OK, so that doesn’t sound too bad, actually. But this definitely isn’t great:

Good for Criswell for reaching out to Ron DeSantis. But shouldn’t President Biden reach out as well?

Trending

We know that DeSantis is a thorn in Biden’s side, but the president has a chance to do the mature thing. And, just as is the case with so many chances to do the mature thing, Biden’s taking a pass.

Well, the communication between Biden and DeSantis has evidently also been zero.

And what he’s effectively communicated to Ron DeSantis with his conduct is that Ron DeSantis isn’t worth his time, even in the face of an impending hurricane.

Pathetic.

Where’s the adult that we were all told was back in charge?

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Deanne CriswellFEMAFloridagovernorshurricaneHurricane IanJoe BidenmayorsRon DeSantis