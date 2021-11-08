Gasoline prices continue to rise, all while the Biden administration expresses their goal of eventually making fossil fuel usage a thing of the past. Meanwhile, as rising fuel prices become a political burden, the Biden administration is begging OPEC+ to increase their output, which so far isn’t happening:

And right on cue we have this report:

It’s almost like this administration is trying to make energy prices higher.

No wonder Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm laughed after being asked what she’d do to help bring down energy prices. She knows the answer is “absolutely nothing”:

Tags: Big Oilgas pricesJoe BidenoilOPEC