Gasoline prices continue to rise, all while the Biden administration expresses their goal of eventually making fossil fuel usage a thing of the past. Meanwhile, as rising fuel prices become a political burden, the Biden administration is begging OPEC+ to increase their output, which so far isn’t happening:

White House critical of OPEC+ decision to not boost oil output amid energy crunch, saying "global recovery should not be imperiled by a mismatch between supply and demand. OPEC+ seems unwilling to use the capacity and power it has now at this critical moment of global recovery." https://t.co/Ubio2gXzHr — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 4, 2021

And right on cue we have this report:

Biden admin considering shutting down another pipeline, drawing criticism and dire warnings as winter nearshttps://t.co/r2n2qgUq7s — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 7, 2021

President Joe Biden's plans to push the country away from fossil fuels and toward clean energy are facing an unexpected hurdle: the price of propane in Escanaba, Michigan https://t.co/c2VMpkUTMG — POLITICO (@politico) November 7, 2021

It’s almost like this administration is trying to make energy prices higher.

It's be hilarious if Joe Biden killed Gretchen Whitmer's reelection chances because he can't stand up to the enviro nuts. https://t.co/cD1h5YZ8rx — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 8, 2021

Propane is up 50%. What is the Democrats' solution? Shut down more pipelines to drive the cost higher and make Americans suffer. https://t.co/EpV2Fu0han — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 8, 2021

As fuel prices increase, the biden regime is considering shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan.

America last! — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) November 7, 2021

No wonder Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm laughed after being asked what she’d do to help bring down energy prices. She knows the answer is “absolutely nothing”: