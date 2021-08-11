When Joe Biden was sworn into the presidency, it was the dawn of a bold new era. An era in which the oceans stopped rising and the earth began to heal.

Wait, that was when Obama was sworn in. Well, at the very least, President Biden would get us back to that place. And boy, is he committed:

Gas prices are skyrocketing, and something must be done to give Americans access to affordable and reliable energy. Clearly the solution is … getting OPEC+ to ramp up oil production!

Not great, Bob!

The very same!

Trending

Now there’s an idea. Let’s try that!

Oh, right. We did.

Yep:

Quite a look for this administration. Especially given their professed commitment to leading by example in the fight against climate change.

Wheeeee!

Gotta love Science™.

Well, at least there’s one silver lining here:

Thank God for that.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changedomestic drillingdomestic oil productiongas pricesJoe BidenKeystone XLoiloil productionOPECWhite House