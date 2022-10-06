The moment it became crystal clear that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials were doing a great job in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian was when the Left started focusing on and attempting to mock the governor’s… boots:

New art installation out in front of the FL Governor’s mansion pic.twitter.com/5Y6HYVE0lW — Sen. Jason Pizzo (@senpizzo) October 4, 2022

Who wore it best? pic.twitter.com/NMIn4RCv1Z — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 4, 2022

The DeSantis War Room is embracing the Left & DDS crowd’s attempted mockery while sipping another glass of liberal tears. Is it too late to make this the official DeSantis logo?

LOL! Love it.

awesome — Robert Luther (@RobertLutherFL) October 6, 2022

PLEASE PLEASE add branded white boots to merch! — GA Curvebender🌸 (@RickL1A) October 6, 2022

Where can we get the T-shirt or bumper sticker? — UltraMAGA (@1988BaileyPk) October 6, 2022

Make it happen!

Omg! I’m gonna have to go buy me some boots! 👏👏👏 https://t.co/GKhNsWJpbK — Katie Slane🍊🍊🍊 (@katie_slane) October 6, 2022

Perhaps at an upcoming DeSantis event as the midterms approach, he should toss a couple of pairs of those boots into the crowd.

***

***

