The “never let a crisis go to waste” crowd has been attempting to use the devastation Hurricane Ian left behind in Florida as a way to criticize Gov. Ron DeSantis, but as a CNN reporter found out over the weekend the narrative doesn’t hold up to scrutiny:

DeSantis just wrecked a CNN "reporter" pic.twitter.com/t7Hm8xitsV — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) October 3, 2022

Today: CNN reporter questions Governor DeSantis, hoping to push a misleading narrative about evacuation in Lee County. He shuts that right down. 🔥His answer is professional, direct & empathetic… with ZERO tolerance for gaslighting.pic.twitter.com/Z8YVgcMXFl — DeSantis War Room 🐊 #FloridaStrong (@DeSantisWarRoom) October 3, 2022

Mollie Hemingway knows exactly what’s being attempted:

Warned my students last week that media would be making an attempt to "Katrina" Ron DeSantis … curious how much they'll put into this and how it will work out. https://t.co/C8xp9zwNhk — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 3, 2022

How are the Democrat & lib media attempts to use the hurricane response to hurt Gov. DeSantis’ re-election effort going?

Dan Bongino shared a video that the anti-DeSantis crowd will find discouraging:

🚨Lol. The bullshit media is going to lose their marbles over this video 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/4e2Ryqosrp — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 3, 2022

Democrats for DeSantis!

The Dems sure are working hard to turn this into DeSantis’ version of Katrina and it’s just not working because that’s not the reality of the situation.

And as Bongino said, it will definitely make some lefties “lose their marbles” (if they have any left).

Heh. This guy going to be CANCELLED real soon. https://t.co/ArKOIhmTLA — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 3, 2022

Or raided by the Feds — Jason (@jason913tn) October 3, 2022

This is how it’s working: https://t.co/FGngnm4TEv — Unconquerable Soul 🚨 (@InvictusUSA1) October 3, 2022

Everyone is voting for DeSantis. https://t.co/wGWHV8lI1v — DM (@_DEN84_) October 3, 2022

According to the Real Clear Politics average, Gov. DeSantis holds an eight-point lead over Tanning Booth Charlie.

This guy is so funny and I like how he is sort of remorseful for cursing ….. he’s a

“real guy” voting for whomever the heck he wants exactly how it should be! — ML Mags (@MlmagsdoLynn) October 3, 2022

Exactly. I think a lot of people could relate to what he is saying here. At the end of the day, it’s smart to vote for the person who is there for you and your community in a time of need, regardless of party. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 3, 2022

Bingo.

