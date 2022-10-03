The “never let a crisis go to waste” crowd has been attempting to use the devastation Hurricane Ian left behind in Florida as a way to criticize Gov. Ron DeSantis, but as a CNN reporter found out over the weekend the narrative doesn’t hold up to scrutiny:

Mollie Hemingway knows exactly what’s being attempted:

How are the Democrat & lib media attempts to use the hurricane response to hurt Gov. DeSantis’ re-election effort going?

Dan Bongino shared a video that the anti-DeSantis crowd will find discouraging:

Democrats for DeSantis!

The Dems sure are working hard to turn this into DeSantis’ version of Katrina and it’s just not working because that’s not the reality of the situation.

And as Bongino said, it will definitely make some lefties “lose their marbles” (if they have any left).

According to the Real Clear Politics average, Gov. DeSantis holds an eight-point lead over Tanning Booth Charlie.

Bingo.

