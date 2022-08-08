As we told you Monday night, the FBI has raided the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump. For what reason? Well, is a reason other than narrative-driven accusations even needed anymore?

The Biden White House claimed they had no clue that the FBI raid was going to happen, and we have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell anybody who actually believes that.

When it comes to commentary about what’s unfolding tonight, Dan Bongino perhaps had the best remarks on Fox News:

No FBI raids for Hunter Biden or Hillary Clinton… heck, nobody even knows who was listed on Jeffrey Epstein’s client list, but the feds under Joe Biden have raided Trump’s home. That doesn’t seem politically motivated at all (cue eye roll).

The irony of all this is that the Left continues to call Trump the “authoritarian wannabe.”

Donald Trump Jr. agreed with Bongino:

