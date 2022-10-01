The Real Clear Politics polling average for the Texas gubernatorial race puts incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott with an eight point lead over perpetual Democrat candidate Beto O’Rourke as Texans prioritize immigration and other issues over abortion. That can mean only one thing: We can expect more flip-flops from O’Rourke as it becomes increasingly clear his past leftist rhetoric isn’t resonating with Texas voters.

Up next for O’Rourke is pretending he’s never backed the “defund the police” movement. Here’s another video shot and chaser showing how it’s going for Beto:

Tonight, Beto O’Rourke said he “of course” doesn't support 'Defunding the Police.' In 2020, O'Rourke enthusiastically called for defunding and "completely dismantling” police departments. ROLL THE TAPE pic.twitter.com/yQQ9u36v2Z — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) October 1, 2022

Another day brings with it another pivot for the career candidate from Texas.

Perhaps the worst candidate of our lifetime. Yet he keeps running. Because that’s his job. https://t.co/3JDkPLKBjI — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 1, 2022

There’s still over a month before the election so more shifts are likely on the way.

What he says depends on who he is talking to — Mot (@1grandp) October 1, 2022

Running away from earlier positions is just not a good look. https://t.co/LFg89nu2HM — Lark Mulvahill (@lark_mulvahill) October 1, 2022

Is it me, or are the Democrats having a last minute election year change of message. https://t.co/J4cDUDCdch — Jerry Levy (@JerryLe00723434) October 1, 2022

There’s going to be a lot of that going around with the midterms rapidly approaching.

