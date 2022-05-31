During the Democratic primary debates in 2019, presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke said that “hell yes” he was proposing taking away Americans’ guns — he even stuck “Hell Yes We’re Coming To Take Your AR-15” on a T-shirt for sale in his campaign store. O’Rourke didn’t always promise to support mandatory gun confiscation, especially when he was trying to get elected to the U.S. Senate in Texas in 2018. And as a gubernatorial candidate, he flip-flopped again, telling supporters in February, “I’m not interested in taking anything from anyone. What I want to make sure that we do is defend the Second Amendment.”

Now we’re learning from Fox News that during a town hall earlier this month, O’Rourke told a veterans’ group that he didn’t think people should be able to keep their AR-15s:

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke declared on the campaign trail that owners of semi-automatic rifles like the AR-15 shouldn’t “be able to keep them.” O’Rourke, the Democratic nominee, said during two different town halls just days before the Uvalde, Texas, mass school shooting that AR-15s have no place in civilian life. “I think we are fools to believe anything other than that these weapons of war will continue to be used with greater frequency against our fellow Americans,” O’Rourke told a group of veterans during a town hall meeting in Abilene on May 21. “It’s why I’ve taken the position that I don’t think we should have AR-15s and AK-47s in civilian life,” he said. “They belong on a battlefield.”

If AR-15s belong on the battlefield, why doesn’t the U.S. military issue them?

He’s flipped back to yes on confiscation https://t.co/O0oDAL4peO — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 31, 2022

Dig that hole deeper, Frances — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) May 31, 2022

I’ll keep mine thanks — Elvis Honky (@HonkyElvis1) May 31, 2022

I think Beto should make a list of all the things we should be able to have and not. — Lee Badman, Digital Gonzoligist (@wirednot) May 31, 2022

Easy L for him now — RaichuRocks (@RaichuRocks99) May 31, 2022

Good luck implementing that — Pierre (@PierreRealiste) May 31, 2022

Are the police who stood around Robb Elementary School going to be going door-to-door in Texas to confiscate AR-15s? Because the narrative on the Left is that no one should have a weapon that the police are afraid to confront.

Flippin' like a pancake — littleboyblue (@vyr545) May 31, 2022

I have a couple things to flip at Beto the smiling Irishman. — Cary Maxwell (@maxwell_cary_) May 31, 2022

Beto O'Rourke is literally doing everything he can to lose against Greg Abbott by at least 15 points — Markwayne Mullin Fan 🇺🇲 (@Emetselchfam1) May 31, 2022

If the RNC doesn’t put an ad together with his different stances depending on where he was speaking, that’s going to be a massive fail. — Rupert pumpkin (@shamrockgolf16) May 31, 2022

Doesn't matter to me that he flipped back, because I never believed he doesn't want to confiscate every gun in the country in the first place. — 𝕯𝖊𝖆𝖙𝖍'𝖘 𝕲𝖚𝖎𝖓𝖊𝖆 𝕻𝖎𝖌 𝟒.𝟏 (@park_traffic) May 31, 2022

Nope.

