You could easily be forgiven for forgetting that Beto O’Rourke is running for Governor of Texas. We very nearly forgot, because, well, he’s Beto O’Rourke, and he’s just not all that memorable. Not for anything good, anyway.

Well, apparently there’s a group of people in “conservative as get-out Wichita Falls” who would disagree with us and is feeling the Beto-mentum like crazy:

It continues— @BetoORourke in conservative as get-out Wichita Falls, pop 104,000. A county that went 3:1 for Trump. Keep telling me this isn’t a thing. #txlege pic.twitter.com/drqKhNyrWI — Jay Leeson (@jayleeson) July 25, 2022

Wow. Look at that room! Look at all those people who showed up for Beto O’Rourke in Wichita Falls, of all places!

Wow. Gov @GregAbbott_TX might be in for a surprise https://t.co/H7CBWV27eo — Cindy Clifford (@cindy8000) July 26, 2022

It’s true: Greg Abbott’s margin of victory might be even bigger than it was last time.

That’s a fish-eye lenses picture of about 200 people. https://t.co/hg7u1NzGp1 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 26, 2022

OK, well, if you’re gonna get technical about it …

Stunning and brave as he locks replies. — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) July 26, 2022

Well, if we’re being completely honest, we’d probably lock our replies, too, if we were Jay. Poor guy’s getting smacked around pretty good. Not that he doesn’t deserve it, of course.

1/4 of 104,000 is 26,000. It doesn't mean anything. https://t.co/BWGpmvnsTi — Orlando Maltravers (@RobertKYarbro) July 26, 2022

Over 11,000 people in Witchita Falls voted for Biden in 2020. Not sure how a couple hundred of them in a room is a sign of momentum. https://t.co/J4j2vvmFCV — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 26, 2022

Narrator: it’s not. But bless Jay’s heart for trying. Just bless it.

It’s really, really not a thing.

This Trumpian logic, that getting your support into one space is actually somehow a representative show of strength. I mean it’s better than an empty room, I’ll grant that, but couple hundred people in a room doesn’t mean TX will make some who is anti-gun governor. https://t.co/i50nmPY0T2 — Shawn (@Shawn_on_Games) July 26, 2022

This tweeter is steaming towards claims of vote fraud when Beto loses by 11.6% this fall. There is a Trump aura here. Base politician has lots of loyalty, but not enough centrist votes. https://t.co/jUcFFqjW0j — Douglas Lukasik (@DouglasLukasik) July 26, 2022

Beto is going to lose by double digits. https://t.co/4iCzunDNUR — Bob Weave (@lowkeyrbe) July 26, 2022

He is Beto O’Rourke, after all. Losing by double digits is kind of his thing.

Beto is the Fetch of politics. https://t.co/mPMTGII1HX — Meisterbuerger (@meisterbuerger) July 26, 2022

Stop trying to make Beto happen, Texas Dems. He’s not going to happen.

