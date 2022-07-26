You could easily be forgiven for forgetting that Beto O’Rourke is running for Governor of Texas. We very nearly forgot, because, well, he’s Beto O’Rourke, and he’s just not all that memorable. Not for anything good, anyway.

Well, apparently there’s a group of people in “conservative as get-out Wichita Falls” who would disagree with us and is feeling the Beto-mentum like crazy:

Wow. Look at that room! Look at all those people who showed up for Beto O’Rourke in Wichita Falls, of all places!

It’s true: Greg Abbott’s margin of victory might be even bigger than it was last time.

OK, well, if you’re gonna get technical about it …

Trending

Well, if we’re being completely honest, we’d probably lock our replies, too, if we were Jay. Poor guy’s getting smacked around pretty good. Not that he doesn’t deserve it, of course.

Narrator: it’s not. But bless Jay’s heart for trying. Just bless it.

It’s really, really not a thing.

He is Beto O’Rourke, after all. Losing by double digits is kind of his thing.

Stop trying to make Beto happen, Texas Dems. He’s not going to happen.

***

Related:

Beto O’Rourke flip-flops again on gun confiscation; Now he’s for it

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beto O'RourkeDemocratsTexasWichita Falls