At an event at the White House yesterday, President Biden didn’t let the fact that Rep. Jackie Walorski died in a car accident in August stop him from looking for her in the room:

"Jackie are you here? Where's Jackie?" Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) died in a car accident in August pic.twitter.com/cHc3b7zPmE — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 28, 2022

Fast forward one day, and there was a Friday bill signing with the family of the late Republican congresswoman, and if you didn’t know about it there’s a reason for that. Allow Biden spox Karine Jean-Pierre to explain:

The bill signing event today with the family of Rep. Jackie Walorski was not included on a public schedule. "This was a personal moment." pic.twitter.com/CQG2kOmAt9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 30, 2022

Is there anybody that doesn’t know exactly why the White House staff wanted to keep this behind closed doors at this point?

That's because Joe's gaffe asking where Jackie was earlier this week is still top of mind.. — 4theBoys (@chris_july4) September 30, 2022

Nobody was about to take any chances this time.

Also, can’t have footage of Biden shuffling around still trying to find Jackie out on the internet. 🤨 #WheresJackie https://t.co/jPmx60Ee3F — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) September 30, 2022

Was Jackie in attendance ? — Chris Lipscomb (@chris_lipscomb) September 30, 2022

Perhaps the signing was kept private just in case Biden thought she was… again.

***

