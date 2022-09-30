At an event at the White House yesterday, President Biden didn’t let the fact that Rep. Jackie Walorski died in a car accident in August stop him from looking for her in the room:

Fast forward one day, and there was a Friday bill signing with the family of the late Republican congresswoman, and if you didn’t know about it there’s a reason for that. Allow Biden spox Karine Jean-Pierre to explain:

Is there anybody that doesn’t know exactly why the White House staff wanted to keep this behind closed doors at this point?

Nobody was about to take any chances this time.

Perhaps the signing was kept private just in case Biden thought she was… again.

