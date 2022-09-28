When it comes to how things are going in the U.S. economically, the Biden White House has only one possible strategy, and that’s epic levels of gaslighting. Today lefties are pushing a #BidenDelivers hashtag to go with all the other previous WH efforts to get people to believe that we’re in an economic utopia. And look, we’re not arguing that Biden hasn’t “delivered,” but the problem is with what’s actually been delivered.

With that in mind, here are some numbers comparing how things were going when Biden took office to how it’s going today. This tells a very different story than the Biden White House’s gaslighting:

No mean tweets though!

Trending

And this administration’s record is quite ugly.

That is fantastic advice.

***

Related:

WaPo carries more water than USUAL for Democrats with piece claiming Americans ‘feel better’ about the economy

What a relief! According to Joe Biden’s calculations, ‘our economy had 0% inflation in the month of July’

CNN’s John Harwood proclaims that our ‘very strong economy’ is definitely something for Joe Biden to ‘crow about’

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gas pricesinflationJoe BidenrecessionUS economy