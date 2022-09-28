When it comes to how things are going in the U.S. economically, the Biden White House has only one possible strategy, and that’s epic levels of gaslighting. Today lefties are pushing a #BidenDelivers hashtag to go with all the other previous WH efforts to get people to believe that we’re in an economic utopia. And look, we’re not arguing that Biden hasn’t “delivered,” but the problem is with what’s actually been delivered.

With that in mind, here are some numbers comparing how things were going when Biden took office to how it’s going today. This tells a very different story than the Biden White House’s gaslighting:

When Biden took office: Inflation: 1.4%

Gas: $2.39

30 year Fixed Mortgage: 2.65%

Median asking rent: $1,625

Nasdaq: 13,342 TODAY: Inflation: 8.3%

Gas: $3.75

30 year Fixed Mortgage: 7.08%

Median asking rent: $2,039

Nasdaq: 10,829 pic.twitter.com/1nzmsR74xj — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 28, 2022

No mean tweets though!

As Bill Parcells said, you are what your record says you are. https://t.co/OjQejBds1m — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 28, 2022

And this administration’s record is quite ugly.

Astounding numbers to show how truly horrific this Administration has been for our country. https://t.co/pQF1jXLt7r — Daniel Stefanski (@DStefanskiAZ) September 28, 2022

That is fantastic advice.

***

***

