During the part of an interview with Scott Pelley of “60 Minutes” that took place at the Detroit Auto Show, President Biden said “the pandemic is over.”

The next day, Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the president didn’t really say what everybody heard come out of his mouth. Compare & contrast:

KJP TODAY: "The president said, and he was very clear in his 60 Minutes interview, that COVID remains a problem." Biden in his 60 Minutes interview: "The pandemic is over." pic.twitter.com/fErA3VViXI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 20, 2022

The spinning from Jean-Pierre continued on MSNBC. But this time there was an extra caveat:

WH @PressSec says Biden didn't actually mean the Covid pandemic is over despite saying it: "Just to step back for a second, when he made those comments, he was walking through the Detroit car show, the halls of the Detroit car show, he was looking around." pic.twitter.com/JUMzkkA1P8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 21, 2022

That’s some kind of stretch even for KJP!

“There are cars in the Detroit Car Show. Yes, cars. And that’s where he was. At the Detroit Car show and that’s why he said the pandemic is over even though it’s not because of the cars.” 😂 — Mr. T-Cell ABOLISH THE FED (@MrTCell__) September 21, 2022

Yep, the “pandemic is over,” but only for the cars, or something.

this was the spin she selected? https://t.co/Ti6glnCbel — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 21, 2022

So Biden meant the “pandemic is over,” but only at the Detroit Auto Show? That’s pathetic even for Jean-Pierre.

Shorter KJP: The President gets confused and doesn’t know what he’s saying https://t.co/cXOcQfgBog — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 21, 2022

If the pandemic is over at the auto show perhaps Biden should just declare the entire country to be an auto show. The science is solid!

WHO IS THE PRESIDENT???? It is clearly not @POTUS https://t.co/gBq0cyOOQh — Knoxville (@knoxvillyn) September 21, 2022

Shorter KJP: the supposed “leader” of the free world gets easily distracted by shiny cars and says things he doesn’t mean. https://t.co/DboTVDxZkT — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) September 21, 2022

Even taking her spin at face value certainly doesn’t make it any better.

***

***

