During the part of an interview with Scott Pelley of “60 Minutes” that took place at the Detroit Auto Show, President Biden said “the pandemic is over.”

The next day, Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the president didn’t really say what everybody heard come out of his mouth. Compare & contrast:

The spinning from Jean-Pierre continued on MSNBC. But this time there was an extra caveat:

That’s some kind of stretch even for KJP!

Trending

Yep, the “pandemic is over,” but only for the cars, or something.

So Biden meant the “pandemic is over,” but only at the Detroit Auto Show? That’s pathetic even for Jean-Pierre.

If the pandemic is over at the auto show perhaps Biden should just declare the entire country to be an auto show. The science is solid!

Even taking her spin at face value certainly doesn’t make it any better.

***

Related:

WATCH: Karine Jean-Pierre *really* doesn’t want to answer Jacqui Heinrich’s straightforward questions about Joe Biden’s border crisis

WATCH: Karine Jean-Pierre explains why Biden admin’s secret, dead-of-night migrant flights are totally different from what Ron DeSantis did

WATCH: Karine Jean-Pierre likens Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis to human smugglers for drawing attention to border crisis

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVID-19Joe BidenKarine Jean-PierrePandemic