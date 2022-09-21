House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer was the victim of an egregious wrong recently and it’s clear he could be suffering from the ensuing PTSD for some time to come.

What happened? Here, let Rep. Hoyer explain while trying to control his rage:

Majority Leader Steny Hoyer is upset that he saw a giant "TRUMP WON" sign at the Charles County Fair last week. pic.twitter.com/7yx7vAQjxR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 21, 2022

Get the fainting couch! It looks like Rep. Hoyer might need to pay a visit to the Congressional therapist. So much triggering!

They do have their “priorities”:

Do you feel the same way on the crime increase nationwide? How about the Fentanyl distribution? How about laws that pertain to insider trading? — garyelam23 (@garyelam23) September 21, 2022

Sorry you’re going through this, Steny. Thoughts & prayers. https://t.co/BBgHddGJms — Watcher On The Wall (@OnCoffman) September 21, 2022

Setting the stage to cry “stolen election” is only acceptable if the Democrats do it. Hoyer probably didn’t tell Nancy Pelosi to knock it off:

Nancy Pelosi: "Our bill makes crystal clear that states cannot change the rules governing an election after the election has occurred….MAGA politicians are waging a sinister campaign across the country to subvert our future elections." pic.twitter.com/VMKTEUH5sI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 21, 2022

As usual, casting doubts about election results are OK when Democrats do it, just like it was fine to do after Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election before becoming taboo again after the 2020 election.

