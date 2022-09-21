House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer was the victim of an egregious wrong recently and it’s clear he could be suffering from the ensuing PTSD for some time to come.

What happened? Here, let Rep. Hoyer explain while trying to control his rage:

Get the fainting couch! It looks like Rep. Hoyer might need to pay a visit to the Congressional therapist. So much triggering!

Trending

They do have their “priorities”:

Setting the stage to cry “stolen election” is only acceptable if the Democrats do it. Hoyer probably didn’t tell Nancy Pelosi to knock it off:

As usual, casting doubts about election results are OK when Democrats do it, just like it was fine to do after Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election before becoming taboo again after the 2020 election.

***

Related:

‘Who wants to tell him?’ David Hogg’s ultimatum to Steny Hoyer over assault weapons ban isn’t the flex he thinks it is

The more you know: House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer says ‘we’re at war’ (is that so?), so we need to be nicer to Joe Biden

‘LOL’! Reason Rep. Steny Hoyer wants Republicans to support Dems’ DC statehood bill is pretty hilarious

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionDonald TrumpRep. Steny Hoyer