So what’s happening with the assault weapons ban stuff? Here’s the latest on what’s going on in the House:

NEWS— as @SpeakerPelosi as leadership push for a vote on police funding and assault weapons ban, key members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus are still uncomfortable with the police language. Could be a problem for getting bill done today. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 29, 2022

Looks like the "Assault Weapons" ban is back in play. We'll see if they can bring it in for a landing today. https://t.co/GBJNIA1Y90 — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) July 29, 2022

Or maybe we won't get an "assault weapons" ban vote today? Hard to tell at this point. Pelosi flies out to Taiwan this evening. So, the clock is ticking. https://t.co/n487diGMBd — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) July 29, 2022

Sounds like there’s some infighting in the House over some of the language regarding police funding.

Here's the real sticking point on the "assault weapons" ban vote right now: https://t.co/kCVP5NSYJ3 pic.twitter.com/QLYjQC6pPQ — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) July 29, 2022

NEWS — House Democrats are struggling to get votes for same-day authority — bring up and pass a bill in one day — and may have to pull police funding for the day. Assault weapons ban is still on the table. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 29, 2022

Anyway, while we wait to see what the House ends up doing, we can only assume that Senate Democrats are paying very close attention to the proceedings. Or at least paying close attention to gun control activist David Hogg, who seems to be under the impression that he has a great deal of clout when it comes to what Senate Majority Leader Steny Hoyer decides to do:

.@LeaderHoyer get us the vote on an assault weapons ban or get your resume ready. I’ll call up every single one of your donors and run far better candidates in your primary. You lied to these families. It is disgusting and wrong. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) July 28, 2022

You hear that, Sen. Hoyer? If you don’t get David that vote, he’s gonna call all your donors and personally select grabbier gun-grabbers to primary you. He’s serious! Take him seriously!

Call his office and demand vote happen now and not weeks from now after the next mass shooting. +13014740119 — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) July 28, 2022

This is not a drill:

I have a friend interested in running and already has residency in your district @LeaderHoyer We may not win but we will make it painful and we will destroy your legacy. Or do the easy, moral, politically smart thing- make good on your promise to the Uvalde and highland park fams https://t.co/hdiiio3Sir — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) July 29, 2022

We can only imagine how violently Steny Hoyer is shaking in his boots right now over Hogg’s tweets. He must be out of his mind with fear about his job security.

I’m sure Hoyer is really concerned. 🙄 https://t.co/3x3YN7kkqf — Allie (@GalVitamin) July 28, 2022

We’re being facetious, of course. We’d honestly be shocked if Hoyer ever saw Hogg’s tweets, and if he did, we’d honestly be shocked if Hoyer didn’t alternate between rolling his eyes and rolling on the floor laughing. And we certainly don’t care for Steny Hoyer, but we’d be right there with him. David Hogg is a cartoon character.

Hogg seems to genuinely believe that he holds all the cards when it comes to gun control legislation. Like he’s some kind of Svengali who knows how to manipulate legislators and bend them to his whims. It’s simultaneously hilarious and pitiful.

Truly. Bless it:

Who wants to tell him? https://t.co/WzMONKsWC4 — Maryland Shall Issue (@MD_Shall_Issue) July 28, 2022

Anyone? Anyone?

The Maryland primary is already over https://t.co/ZFTyzjp15v — Rob Romano (@2Aupdates) July 28, 2022

He already won his primary though https://t.co/EAFr4oJYMo — Nick Frisone (@NickFor46) July 28, 2022

Just this past month, in fact! Tough break, Davey.

At what point are we allowed to say this is incredibly weird behavior and a kid with delusions of grandeur “I will run candidates” no you won’t. You’re barely old enough to buy a beer. You’re an activist, stick to that and lay off the coke my guy https://t.co/xNbYaxKpgs — Cincinnatus🇺🇦 (@Cincinnatus56) July 28, 2022