Democratic House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer had some interesting things to say on the House floor today:
US House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) is on the House floor right now stating that the United States is at war with Russia and that, because we are “in a time of war,” Republicans shouldn’t criticize Biden.
Are you paying attention yet?
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 13, 2022
Well, are you?
Here’s the video so you can hear Hoyer for yourself:
House Majority Whip Rep. Steny Hoyer:
"It it unfortunate that in a time of war, we spend all the time blaming our own president." pic.twitter.com/iOUocSBX52
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 13, 2022
House Majority Leader*
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 13, 2022
Wow. We’ve got a few things to unpack here. Let’s start with the obvious: “in a time of war.”
That’s his story, and he’s sticking to it:
U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD): "I know there's a lot of politics here, but we're at war." pic.twitter.com/M2ciNxiEoK
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 13, 2022
This is big news to us.
We're at war??
— Moke (@Moke453) May 13, 2022
Who declared war?
— GM (@jatamanssi) May 13, 2022
I didn’t know we were at war…did congress make this declaration?
— David Scott (@davescottreal) May 13, 2022
We don’t recall hearing anything.
We're at war? when did that happen, must've missed it!
— Gigili Tartufati 🍷⚾️ 🇺🇸🍊 (@SillyMetsFan) May 13, 2022
Wait, did this Democrat Congressman just confirm that the U.S. is at war? https://t.co/g87yydK7CD
— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 13, 2022
We wouldn’t say he confirmed it, no. But Steny Hoyer does seem to be under the impression that we’re fighting a war.
What the heck. We didn’t vote for war. https://t.co/zCSKpV766Q
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 13, 2022
Hoyer also seems to be under the impression that we’re not allowed to criticize the president during a war, which is the other part of his remarks that we’re struck by.
Apparently — according to Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer — we are "in a time of war," which makes criticism of our President "unfortunate."
I didn't realize the US was at war (OK, I did), but even so, that's not actually a reason to refrain from criticizing Joe Biden: https://t.co/anUM5z7g6B
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 13, 2022
Was there also a declaration of war against people blaming Joe Biden for the things Joe Biden has done?
Dissent:
(a) patriotic
(b) unpatriotic
(c) depends who the president is https://t.co/eJbSOgtdw3
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 13, 2022
The answer, of course, is (c). So much (D)epen(D)s on who the presi(D)ent is.
The first 8 years of the war on terror that is all his side did🤡
— Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) May 13, 2022