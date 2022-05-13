Democratic House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer had some interesting things to say on the House floor today:

Well, are you?

Here’s the video so you can hear Hoyer for yourself:

Wow. We’ve got a few things to unpack here. Let’s start with the obvious: “in a time of war.”

That’s his story, and he’s sticking to it:

This is big news to us.

We don’t recall hearing anything.

We wouldn’t say he confirmed it, no. But Steny Hoyer does seem to be under the impression that we’re fighting a war.

Hoyer also seems to be under the impression that we’re not allowed to criticize the president during a war, which is the other part of his remarks that we’re struck by.

Was there also a declaration of war against people blaming Joe Biden for the things Joe Biden has done?

The answer, of course, is (c). So much (D)epen(D)s on who the presi(D)ent is.

