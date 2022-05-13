Democratic House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer had some interesting things to say on the House floor today:

US House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) is on the House floor right now stating that the United States is at war with Russia and that, because we are “in a time of war,” Republicans shouldn’t criticize Biden. Are you paying attention yet? — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 13, 2022

Well, are you?

Here’s the video so you can hear Hoyer for yourself:

House Majority Whip Rep. Steny Hoyer: "It it unfortunate that in a time of war, we spend all the time blaming our own president." pic.twitter.com/iOUocSBX52 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 13, 2022

House Majority Leader* — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 13, 2022

Wow. We’ve got a few things to unpack here. Let’s start with the obvious: “in a time of war.”

That’s his story, and he’s sticking to it:

U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD): "I know there's a lot of politics here, but we're at war." pic.twitter.com/M2ciNxiEoK — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 13, 2022

This is big news to us.

We're at war?? — Moke (@Moke453) May 13, 2022

Who declared war? — GM (@jatamanssi) May 13, 2022

I didn’t know we were at war…did congress make this declaration? — David Scott (@davescottreal) May 13, 2022

We don’t recall hearing anything.

We're at war? when did that happen, must've missed it! — Gigili Tartufati 🍷⚾️ 🇺🇸🍊 (@SillyMetsFan) May 13, 2022

Wait, did this Democrat Congressman just confirm that the U.S. is at war? https://t.co/g87yydK7CD — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 13, 2022

We wouldn’t say he confirmed it, no. But Steny Hoyer does seem to be under the impression that we’re fighting a war.

What the heck. We didn’t vote for war. https://t.co/zCSKpV766Q — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 13, 2022

Hoyer also seems to be under the impression that we’re not allowed to criticize the president during a war, which is the other part of his remarks that we’re struck by.

Apparently — according to Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer — we are "in a time of war," which makes criticism of our President "unfortunate." I didn't realize the US was at war (OK, I did), but even so, that's not actually a reason to refrain from criticizing Joe Biden: https://t.co/anUM5z7g6B — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 13, 2022

Was there also a declaration of war against people blaming Joe Biden for the things Joe Biden has done?

Dissent:

(a) patriotic

(b) unpatriotic

(c) depends who the president is https://t.co/eJbSOgtdw3 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 13, 2022

The answer, of course, is (c). So much (D)epen(D)s on who the presi(D)ent is.

The first 8 years of the war on terror that is all his side did🤡 — Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) May 13, 2022

