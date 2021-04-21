In addition to trillions of dollars in an “infrastructure” bill that’s light on actual infrastructure, the Democrats’ legislative wish list includes statehood for Washington, DC. On the latter push, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer urged Republicans to support it. Why? The reason comes with a beverage warning:

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) on DC statehood bill:

Things are different. We have a President who wants to sign this bill..We need Republicans to vote principle and not politics — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 21, 2021

Oh please!

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer blasts filibuster holding up DC statehood bill: “Hopefully at some point people will say to the Senate, it is undemocratic to have the minority hold the majority hostage.” — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) April 21, 2021

Hoyer: “We have a President who wants to sign this bill — we need Republicans to vote principle and not politics.” — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) April 21, 2021

Yeesh! Talk about projection.

Hoyer's own statement makes it clear that it's the Democrats voting on politics and not principle. https://t.co/EZ9OKzBguZ — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 21, 2021

Yeah, because trying to slam through an incredibly unpopular bill isn’t about politics. https://t.co/DJNd1Se8MB — Big Mara Ippo (@CizzymacHD) April 21, 2021

Nooooo, not at all! *Eye roll*

What a joke, both Hoyer’s statement and D.C. statehood. — David Gena (@dcgena) April 21, 2021

Right. Principle. That's what's driving this. Pure principle. If you believe that, I do not have a bridge in Brooklyn I'd like to sell you. I've got BROOKLYN to sell you. https://t.co/fOb5rLAkcB — Clifford Smith (@CliffSmithZBRDZ) April 21, 2021