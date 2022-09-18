Not long ago we said that a clip that “60 Minutes” promoted for Scott Pelley’s interview with President Biden suggested the entire interview might consist of softball questions. The interview aired on CBS Sunday and while it wasn’t a super challenging time for Biden, there were some telling moments.

For starters, even “60 Minutes” had to note that Biden’s answer about the U.S. defending Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack was not the official position of the country of which he’s the president:

President Biden tells 60 Minutes that U.S. men and women would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. However, after our interview, a White House official told us that U.S. policy on Taiwan has not changed. https://t.co/ANg54LifSH pic.twitter.com/V5qjoqF36T — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 19, 2022

NEW: Asked on @60Minutes if US would defend Taiwan if it came under attack, Biden — again — says yes. PELLEY: "To be clear, sir, U.S. forces, U.S. men and women, would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion?" BIDEN: "Yes." (WH again says US policy hasn't changed.) — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) September 18, 2022

REPORTER: "But would U.S. forces defend [Taiwan]?" BIDEN: "Yes!" REPORTER: "After our interview, a White House official told U.S. policy has not changed. Officially, the U.S. will not say whether American forces would defend Taiwan." pic.twitter.com/XeYQEta2rT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 19, 2022

It’s always SO entertaining when the White House has to come out and say the comments from the US president do not represent the official position of the US government.

Biden also tackled the issue of inflation in the “60 Minutes” interview. How’s this for a giant pile of BS?

60 Min: "What can you do better to lower inflation?" Biden: "inflation rate month to month was just up an inch." 60 Min:"You're not arguing 8.3% is good news?" Biden: "You're acting like all of a sudden 'my God it went to 8.2%'" 60 Min: "It's the highest rate in 40 years." pic.twitter.com/DEwugGct4d — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 19, 2022

YIKES! At least Biden admitted inflation ticked up “an inch” instead of insisting it was “zero” just a few weeks ago.

My god — Jodie🖤🎃💀🧡 (@NoLa504ghetto) September 19, 2022

Even the "good" economic news he tries to put at the end leaves off the fact that the Fed is deliberately trying to crash the economy right now to slow down inflation. Inevitably, they will succeed. They have to in order to control inflation and even that may not work. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 19, 2022

Biden also defended his son Hunter, the smartest man he knows:

“There’s not a single thing that I’ve observed at all that would affect me or the United States relative to my son Hunter,” President Biden tells 60 Minutes about his son Hunter Biden. https://t.co/7SixTElqbt pic.twitter.com/6E6FlxhzYp — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 19, 2022

Well, what was Joe supposed to say? You’ll also notice that Pelley framed the whole question from a “Republicans pounce” angle instead of just going after the facts.

Here’s a good one: In the interview, Biden slammed Trump for making politics about “personal attacks”:

Biden: "We have not a president like [Trump] who has made politics" about "personal attacks." pic.twitter.com/xd53MXEdGK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 19, 2022

Quite a claim coming from the guy who says millions of Americans are “threats to democracy” because of who they vote for.

"Semi-fascist" – "Domestic terrorist" – shall I continue? — MAGA Small Town Chick⬛❤🇺🇲⬛ (@ejc9029) September 19, 2022

Biden is too stupid to see the contradiction in his own statement. Two weeks ago he called conservatives "extremists" who threaten our nation. https://t.co/x9amDYIjUw — Fear the Young (@Suburban_Dad) September 19, 2022

And Biden knows the interviewer wouldn’t call him out.

The entire interview was an exercise in projection, hypocrisy and denial.

Also, “the proof of the pudding is in the eating” made a resurgence after a question about Biden’s mental acuity and energy level:

60 Min: "What do you think of people who say you are unfit for the job of president?" Biden: "Watch me… The proof of the pudding is in the eating." pic.twitter.com/zprca33lLi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 19, 2022

Finally, will Biden run again in 2024?

60 Min: "Are you committed to running again?" Biden: "My intention, as I said to begin with, is that I would run again. But it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen,” pic.twitter.com/3R3W3I8e9Z — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 19, 2022

Biden’s “intention” might conflict with those of the Democrats actually making the calls, which do NOT include Joe Biden.

