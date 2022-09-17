The governors of Florida and Texas have been bussing illegal immigrants to northern “sanctuary cities” and states, and ironically Democrat politicians in those areas have been sounding the alarm. Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, who in 2017 promised that illegal immigrants “will always find sanctuary in our city,” has now called for a state of emergency over migrants that have been sent to DC. Gov. DeSantis sending illegals to Martha’s Vineyard (where they stayed for 24 hours) also tested the “sanctuary” status of a liberal area.

Add it all up and Maria Shriver thinks Abbott and DeSantis have exhibited “bully” behavior with these “stunts”:

Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott. I’ve heard people say they like these guys because they are tough and they don’t care about political correctness. These men are bullies. These men are in the stunt business. This is not leadership. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) September 15, 2022

These men lack compassion and empathy, and these stunts are simply that: stunts for the media without regard for the human beings involved. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) September 15, 2022

“Stunts” kind of like this?

What’s really troubling Democrats and the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) is that their hypocrisy is being exposed for all to see.

Maria suddenly cares when illegals come to her neighborhood – 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 16, 2022

NOW it’s a problem!

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ former spokesperson who now heads his re-election campaign’s rapid response, Christina Pushaw, added this:

Her ex husband had a child with one so it’s a sore subject for her — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 17, 2022

Now that’s one hell of an OOF.

Yes operator, I'd like to report a murder https://t.co/sfEbodrVnv — Theophilus Chilton 🇺🇲 (@Theo_Chilton) September 17, 2022

Oh my.

