Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser had previously declared a state of emergency after busloads of illegal immigrants arrived in her city courtesy of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Perhaps Bowser should consider sending them to Martha’s Vineyard, but in the meantime the DC mayor thinks this should have remained a problem for Texas along to handle:

Democrat Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser: "We're not a border town. We don't have an infrastructure to handle this type of and level of immigration to our city … We're not Texas." pic.twitter.com/yqiZZbQAp0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 16, 2022

Buck Sexton is among those noticing that Democrat politicians don’t like it when they’re exposed to the consequences of the policies they support. It’s supposed to be somebody else’s problem:

Fascinating to watch so many high profile democrats say out loud that the ongoing tidal wave of illegals is a big problem that they insist somebody else handle https://t.co/ZHXdAlkv1S — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 16, 2022

And with that, Bowser’s tweet from 2017 is aging wonderfully:

DC values our DREAMers and our immigrant communities – all will continue to find sanctuary in our city. #DACA https://t.co/EPxKtG0kwO — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) September 5, 2017

There’s yet another compare and contrast for the “How It Started / How It’s Going” Hall of Fame.

Somebody needs to take these libs to the Statue of Liberty!

What happened to dems statute of liberty “poem/law”? — Jon Morales (@jonmorales84) September 16, 2022

Right?

