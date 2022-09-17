Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser had previously declared a state of emergency after busloads of illegal immigrants arrived in her city courtesy of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Perhaps Bowser should consider sending them to Martha’s Vineyard, but in the meantime the DC mayor thinks this should have remained a problem for Texas along to handle:

Buck Sexton is among those noticing that Democrat politicians don’t like it when they’re exposed to the consequences of the policies they support. It’s supposed to be somebody else’s problem:

And with that, Bowser’s tweet from 2017 is aging wonderfully:

There’s yet another compare and contrast for the “How It Started / How It’s Going” Hall of Fame.

Somebody needs to take these libs to the Statue of Liberty!

Right?

Tags: Border crisisDCillegal immigrationMayor Muriel Bowsersanctuary citiesWashington