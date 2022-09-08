Just this past August, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser caught a really tough break when the Defense Department denied her request for the National Guard’s help dealing with the influx of migrants into her open-door sanctuary city.

Scoop: Dept of Defense has denied Bowser’s request for the National Guard to assist with influx of migrants being sent by Gov Abbott — Julia E. Ainsley (@JuliaEAinsley) August 5, 2022

Here we are now, just a little over a month later, and the flooding is as relentless as ever. And that’s left Bowser with no other choice but to take matters into her own hands:

#BREAKING @MayorBowser announces a Declaration of Public Emergency to respond to the migrant situation in D.C. Also announced plans to start an Office of Migrant Services @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/lr8cc09fLM — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) September 8, 2022

.@MayorBowser also says she will also be sending emergency legislation to the council that codifies new migrant services provisions — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) September 8, 2022

Well, well, well … how the turntables …

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is declaring a public emergency over migrants being bused to DC from Texas and Arizona amid the ongoing border crisis. The city is creating a Migrant Services Office to better facilitate the needs of people arriving to DC. pic.twitter.com/4NgR9UxwVy — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 8, 2022

Inquiring minds want to know why this is necessary. Like, yeah, there are lots of migrants coming into D.C., but D.C. is a sanctuary city, so what’s the problem, exactly?

But there’s no emergency on the border… — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) September 8, 2022

Why is this an emergency? https://t.co/Kw4KSsk1oo — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 8, 2022

As it happens, D.C. City Councilwoman Brianne Nadeau has apparently just learned about the crisis at the southern border:

DC city council member: “The governors of Texas and Arizona have created this crisis [and] have turned us into a border town.”

pic.twitter.com/Vx4koc5nZd — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 8, 2022

D.C.’s not “a border town” just yet, Brianne. So slow your roll just a little, OK?

If it's an emergency for DC, imagine much smaller towns in TX & AZ getting many, many more migrants jammed into their responsibility. https://t.co/7MzmzlYKug — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 8, 2022

A ridiculous statement. Washington D.C., a metro of 700,000 people, has had about 8,000 migrants dropped off by the state of Texas over a span of 4-5 MONTHS. Eagle Pass, TX, a population of 30,000, gets 10,000 migrants in a single WEEK. D.C. is no border town @BrianneKNadeau https://t.co/yeI1EYJV9F — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 8, 2022

But why would Brianne have a problem with D.C. becoming more like a border town? We thought that was what she wanted. Hell, she basically asked for it:

She did:

The District is a sanctuary city, which means our law enforcement does not cooperate with ICE. As Councilmember, I have called for an abolition of ICE and wrote DC’s law to establish a permanent immigrant legal services fund.

Read full remarks here: https://t.co/D6hi9Tf24G — Brianne K. Nadeau (@BrianneKNadeau) June 25, 2019

Oooof.

how it started how it’s going pic.twitter.com/aI4sF0L5hM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 8, 2022

Amazing.

oh my god the audacity https://t.co/nvaWwi24JG — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) September 8, 2022

The absolute chutzpah.

"No fair sending that crisis we said didn't even exist to us after we told you to just deal with it. How are we supposed to deal with this?" This administration is such a clown show. https://t.co/1yc9VlliN7 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 8, 2022

Sanctuary cities sure aren't very good at what they claim to do. https://t.co/A2gkKJJscV — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 8, 2022

Neither are D.C. politicians.

