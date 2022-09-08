Just this past August, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser caught a really tough break when the Defense Department denied her request for the National Guard’s help dealing with the influx of migrants into her open-door sanctuary city.

Here we are now, just a little over a month later, and the flooding is as relentless as ever. And that’s left Bowser with no other choice but to take matters into her own hands:

Well, well, well … how the turntables …

Inquiring minds want to know why this is necessary. Like, yeah, there are lots of migrants coming into D.C., but D.C. is a sanctuary city, so what’s the problem, exactly?

Trending

As it happens, D.C. City Councilwoman Brianne Nadeau has apparently just learned about the crisis at the southern border:

D.C.’s not “a border town” just yet, Brianne. So slow your roll just a little, OK?

But why would Brianne have a problem with D.C. becoming more like a border town? We thought that was what she wanted. Hell, she basically asked for it:

She did:

Oooof.

Amazing.

The absolute chutzpah.

Neither are D.C. politicians.

***

Related:

WATCH: Mayor Bowser WHINES about illegal immigrants filling up DC homeless shelters

Ted Cruz zings DC Mayor Bowser after she declares a humanitarian crisis over 4000 migrants

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ArizonaBorder crisisborder townborder townsBrianne Nadeauillegal immigrantsmigrantsMuriel BowserOffice of Migrant Servicespublic emergencySanctuary CityTexasWashington D.C.