Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is requesting the activation of the D.C. National Guard to help deal with the ongoing “humanitarian crisis” of ~checks notes~ 4000 migrants arriving in her city:

BREAKING: DC @MayorBowser requests @DCNationalGuard activated indefinitely to help migrant busses arriving in DC. Calling it a “humanitarian crisis” that has reached a “tipping point” with 4,000 migrants so far. Requesting DC Armory be used as processing center. @nbcwashington — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) July 28, 2022

LOL. Welcome to the party, pal:

It appears DC @MayorBowser is finally seeing the #BidenBorderCrisis at a level southern states have been experiencing for months. https://t.co/hTBVyQmuav — House GOP Policy (@GOPpolicy) July 28, 2022

And if 4,000 is the tipping point for one of America’s largest cities, what about what’s happening on the border?

If 4,000 is a tipping point for a crisis for D.C. you have to imagine what life is like in Uvalde and other border towns. https://t.co/2fTZyr0bO1 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 28, 2022

“Texas and Arizona border towns” would like a word:

Weird. Dems didn’t call it a “humanitarian crisis” then:

Del Rio, Texas is a town of 35,000 people that dealt with an influx of 15,000 Haitians all at once last September. I don't remember Bowser or any other Democrat calling it a "humanitarian crisis" then. #BidenBorderCrisis https://t.co/p3JtbTi6nP — John Cooper (@thejcoop) July 28, 2022

And here’s Sen. Ted Cruz with the zinger:

DC Mayor—rightly—calls massive influx of illegal aliens a “humanitarian crisis.” She says w/ 4000 arriving in DC, we’re “at a tipping point.” If 4000 is a tipping point, what the hell do you call the THREE & A HALF MILLION illegal immigrants who’ve crossed our southern border?? https://t.co/55OxpAfOel — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 28, 2022

Well at least she’s now admitting it’s a problem:

By doing this, Mayor Bowser is basically acknowledging that illegal aliens have a big impact on: -Schools

-Healthcare systems

-Infrastructure

-Jobs

-Inflation

-Rents

-Crime

-Government resources Welcome to the show. https://t.co/fmZeNXnVLS — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) July 28, 2022

***

Recent Posts: