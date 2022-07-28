Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is requesting the activation of the D.C. National Guard to help deal with the ongoing “humanitarian crisis” of ~checks notes~ 4000 migrants arriving in her city:

LOL. Welcome to the party, pal:

And if 4,000 is the tipping point for one of America’s largest cities, what about what’s happening on the border?

“Texas and Arizona border towns” would like a word:

Weird. Dems didn’t call it a “humanitarian crisis” then:

And here’s Sen. Ted Cruz with the zinger:

Well at least she’s now admitting it’s a problem:

***

