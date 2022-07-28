You might recall earlier this week when President Biden assured us that the country would not enter a recession (mostly because the White House and media plans to keep changing the definition of the word):

Joe Biden, three days ago: "We're not gonna be in a recession" pic.twitter.com/3uec0oLz1Z — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2022

Fast forward a couple of days and guess what happened next:

BIDEN'S RECESSION: GDP shrank 0.9% in 2nd quarter https://t.co/YS5seerGuo — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 28, 2022

The White House has put out a statement that does not use the “R” word but does contain plenty of gaslighting:

JUST IN – Biden's statement on the shrinking US economy: "We are on the right path." pic.twitter.com/ukQEN4YVBL — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 28, 2022

Here’s the entire White House statement:

Coming off of last year’s historic economic growth – and regaining all the private sector jobs lost during the pandemic crisis – it’s no surprise that the economy is slowing down as the Federal Reserve acts to bring down inflation. But even as we face historic global challenges, we are on the right path and we will come through this transition stronger and more secure. Our job market remains historically strong, with unemployment at 3.6% and more than 1 million jobs created in the second quarter alone. Consumer spending is continuing to grow. Earlier this week, I met with the Chairman of SK Group from Korea, just one of the companies investing more than $200 billion in American manufacturing since I took office, powering a historic recovery in American manufacturing. My economic plan is focused on bringing inflation down, without giving up all the economic gains we have made. Congress has an historic chance to do that by passing the CHIPS and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act without delay.

“Inflation Reduction Act”? Please.

Incredibly out of touch https://t.co/JuMbFtVmVa — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) July 28, 2022

They really think everybody’s stupid. And if Biden and the White House actually think this is the “right path” then they’re intentionally trying to wreck the economy.

The administration admits that crashing the country was always the intent. https://t.co/SIgAIGvnWX — Wu1f (@Wu1f_1) July 28, 2022

And they’re not finished yet. Yikes.