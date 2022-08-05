Yesterday, the New York Times shined an important spotlight on the serious problems that New York City and Washington, D.C., are currently experiencing as a direct result of GOP Govs. Greg Abbott and Doug Ducey sending busloads of migrants from border states to New York City and D.C.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, for one, really seems to be struggling. She’s struggling so much, in fact, that she asked the Defense Department to send in the National Guard to help her navigate this predicament in which she currently finds herself.

Alas, the Defense Department has reportedly decided that they will not be granting her request:

Scoop: Dept of Defense has denied Bowser’s request for the National Guard to assist with influx of migrants being sent by Gov Abbott — Julia E. Ainsley (@JuliaEAinsley) August 5, 2022

Well, shoot. Tough break, Mayor Bowser. Looks like for now, at least, you’re gonna have to figure your way out of this mess on your own.

Which, when you think about it, isn’t so terrible.

Isn't DC a sanctuary city? I don't understand what the problem is. — Sensurround goes and makes it weird 🏳️‍🌈 (@sound_hologram) August 5, 2022

That’s a really good point. D.C. is a sanctuary city, now that you mention it. In fact, it was Muriel Bowser herself who affirmed that it is it to be one (thanks to @alwaysonoffense for highlighting these):

DC values our DREAMers and our immigrant communities – all will continue to find sanctuary in our city. #DACA https://t.co/EPxKtG0kwO — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) September 5, 2017

“Washington, DC is a sanctuary city. We protect the rights and humanity of all our residents, and our #DCValues and our local culture are guided by a celebration of diversity and inclusivity." #thread See full statement below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5a2FcRvVrK — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) July 18, 2018

Washington, DC remains a proud sanctuary city, and we are committed to protecting the rights of all our immigrant families in the face of these disturbing threats. #DCValues Full statement: https://t.co/4S8gdwDZJ0 pic.twitter.com/z5c6FMswhd — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) June 22, 2019

Call us crazy, but it sounds like Muriel Bowser is just getting her wish granted.

A damn shame.

Remember, Jen Psaki said they aren’t planning to stay here long so everything will be fine. Have a margarita and relax. pic.twitter.com/pNsOOhdwCU — ✌🏽🇺🇦🦖Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 5, 2022

Maybe try some copium, Muriel. Maybe that’ll help.

***

Related:

Greg Abbott is proud to announce first busload of migrants arriving in NYC, where ‘they can receive the services Mayor Adams has boasted about’