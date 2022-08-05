Yesterday, the New York Times shined an important spotlight on the serious problems that New York City and Washington, D.C., are currently experiencing as a direct result of GOP Govs. Greg Abbott and Doug Ducey sending busloads of migrants from border states to New York City and D.C.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, for one, really seems to be struggling. She’s struggling so much, in fact, that she asked the Defense Department to send in the National Guard to help her navigate this predicament in which she currently finds herself.

Alas, the Defense Department has reportedly decided that they will not be granting her request:

Well, shoot. Tough break, Mayor Bowser. Looks like for now, at least, you’re gonna have to figure your way out of this mess on your own.

Which, when you think about it, isn’t so terrible.

That’s a really good point. D.C. is a sanctuary city, now that you mention it. In fact, it was Muriel Bowser herself who affirmed that it is it to be one (thanks to @alwaysonoffense for highlighting these):

Call us crazy, but it sounds like Muriel Bowser is just getting her wish granted.

A damn shame.

Maybe try some copium, Muriel. Maybe that’ll help.

***

