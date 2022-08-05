Yesterday, a very panicked New York Times reported that Washington, D.C., and New York City are being overwhelmed with thousands upon thousands of migrants arriving on buses from Arizona and Texas. Those damn border state Republican governors, Doug Ducey and Greg Abbott, signed off on it. Can you believe that? Don’t they know that D.C. and New York City just don’t have the resources to handle the sudden additional strain?

No doubt Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was shocked and disappointed to learn about New York City’s struggle to handle the influx of migrants, and he felt really, really bad for them.

No doubt we’re being facetious:

The 1st bus of migrants has arrived in NYC. Biden refuses to do his job, so Texas continues to take unprecedented action to secure our border. NYC is the ideal destination for these migrants. They can receive the services Mayor Adams has boasted about w/in the sanctuary city. pic.twitter.com/4sw41RqKdx — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 5, 2022

Mic drop.

Good for Gov. Abbott. He’s exactly right. Wealthy liberals in cities like D.C. and New York have been lecturing border states for years now on the importance of properly allocating resources in order to be able to handle rampant illegal immigration, lecturing border states on the importance of basic human decency and having compassion for the migrants. And it was easy for them to lecture border states from way up there in their ivory towers, far away from the problem. Now, thanks to Abbott and Ducey, they’re getting a firsthand look at what border states have been dealing with, and they’re finding that their own medicine is a very bitter pill to swallow.

I fully support this. It's time these politicians have to deal with the consequences of their actions. https://t.co/E1yEHdQ0gN — RobertPaulV (@RobertPaulV79) August 5, 2022

And with Abbott easing the pressures on his own state by sending migrants to sanctuary cities, he’ll have more room to focus on the business of taking care of Texans. Which is, you know, his job.

***

Related:

Biden spox Karine Jean-Pierre blames Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for ‘chaos and confusion at the border’