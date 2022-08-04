The New York Times is out with a pretty disturbing scoop today:

Thousands of migrants have been arriving in Washington, D.C., on buses sent by the governors of Texas and Arizona. With nonprofits and volunteer groups overwhelmed, many have ended up in homeless shelters and on the streets. https://t.co/AN2iRCje1M — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 4, 2022

Boy, it sure does!

isn't dc a sanctuary city? — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) August 4, 2022

Last time we checked, yes:

I thought they were “sanctuary cities.” What changed? https://t.co/FiXKrxGidY — Dr. Man-Bear-Pig ⚔️ (@Man_Bear_Pig3) August 4, 2022

So isn’t Washington’s government just getting what they wanted?

"Of course we want you here. We just don't want you HERE." https://t.co/lzUHYo6jis — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 4, 2022

Ah. OK, now it makes sense why the New York Times and D.C.’s government would be so upset. They never actually thought those icky immigrants would leave border cities and start going into wealthy white liberals’ towns. Ew!

And you know who’s responsible for this whole mess?

No, no. Not Joe Biden, under whose watchful eye illegal immigration at our southern border has skyrocketed. That’s crazy talk!

Nope, this one is on Republican governors in border states:

GOP Governors Cause Havoc! And you thought they’d stop with pouncing and seizing … as if!

More from the New York Times’ Miriam Jordan:

political tactic by the governors of Texas and Arizona to offload the problems caused by record levels of migration at the border is beginning to hit home in Washington, as hundreds of undocumented migrants arriving on the governors’ free bus rides each week increasingly tax the capital’s ability to provide emergency food and housing.

With no money and no family to receive them, the migrants are overwhelming immigrant nonprofits and other volunteer groups, with many ending up in homeless shelters or on park benches. Five buses arrived on a recent day, spilling young men and families with nowhere to go into the streets near the Capitol.

That wasn’t supposed to be D.C.’s problem! That wasn’t supposed to be New York’s problem! Venezuelans have been showing up daily at the offices of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York seeking help. “Their primary concern has been a place to stay, food for their children,” said Maryann Tharappel, who directs the organization’s immigrant and refugee services. “The infrastructure in New York is not built for this,” she said. “We are not on the border.” Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona, both Republicans, blame President Biden for record numbers of migrants crossing the southern border. Cities along the border in Texas and Arizona have at times been overwhelmed with a surge in unauthorized border crossings that peaked under the Biden administration, which has sought to unravel some of the harsh border restrictions imposed by former President Donald J. Trump. So it sounds like Govs. Abbott and Ducey are correct in holding the Biden administration responsible for the southern border being overwhelmed. Since so many Democratic politicians have been loudly advocating for more open borders, it makes sense that Abbott and Ducey send all the migrants to D.C. and New York. Plus that way, the migrants can thank the Dems personally! WOW – NYT takes the bait. National media not acknowledging the "havoc" of Biden's immigration policies until it comes to New York and Washington D.C. is QUITE something. Imagine what the tiny border towns with even less infrastructure to handle this are experiencing every day! pic.twitter.com/RndtbIjYkz — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 4, 2022 Wow, that's just awful.

Imagine how much worse it is in the border states, where the total amount of people who were bussed to D.C. arrives every day. https://t.co/niRURSi6xj — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) August 4, 2022 So, in other words, a major metropolis that has plenty of resources, non-profits, and volunteer groups can’t handle this influx and that is bad… but leaving these people in rural outposts that have none of those things is perfectly fine. CoolCoolCool https://t.co/qX9538ZClz — Dallas Jackson (@DallasAJackson) August 4, 2022 Weird how there was never this much focus on strained resources when it was small border towns https://t.co/BX92OWi5B5 — Queen of AnCapistan (@syd_viciously) August 4, 2022 So weird, right?