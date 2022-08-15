Despite the CDC recently removing any distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated people as it pertains to Covid-19, Washington, DC is going to still have a vaccine requirement for students to attend school in person.

Today, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser was asked about this requirement and how it will affect 40 percent of black students in the city. Bowser disagreed with that number, so maybe she doesn’t even read her own city’s websites:

I asked D.C. @MayorBowser how she could justify forcing 40% of unvaccinated black students to stay home from school. She said my numbers were wrong. They're her numbers. pic.twitter.com/Gmoidu1YuU — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) August 15, 2022

Ouch! Bowser really stepped on a denial rake there.

This chart is available on the Washington D.C. Coronavirus Response website and shows clearly that the 12+ age bracket has a vaccination rate of 60%, meaning 40% of black kids are unvaccinated. pic.twitter.com/eMZSAzscj6 — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) August 15, 2022

See for yourself here. https://t.co/06v67xUd4O — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) August 15, 2022

Only the best and brightest are in charge of America’s cities.

They really haven't thought this all through, have they? https://t.co/YmhOlWWkv8 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) August 15, 2022

They’ve never thought any of this through. It’s been about power, money and control the entire time under the weak guise of “science.”

This is just unbelievable. STILL harming children with worthless COVID policy. How can you continue this disastrous nonsense? https://t.co/PY04aVPFv1 — ErickaAndersen | Writer (@ErickaAndersen) August 15, 2022

Forty percent of Black children in DC at risk of missing out on in-person school. On the heels of pandemic learning and other losses. A travesty. https://t.co/klrAkXj9kP — Karen Vaites (@karenvaites) August 15, 2022

You can only assume that the damage is being inflicted intentionally because no public official could be this stupid… could they?

Why are they requiring any student to be covid vaccinated at all? Can't they just admit they were wrong? https://t.co/ngXrQLtJMG — 1775 – Marc J. Randazza (@marcorandazza) August 15, 2022

Clearly that’s NEVER going to happen.

