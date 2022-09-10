Everybody knows how people such as American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten have lately been pretending like they were never proponents of shutting down in-person learning now that it’s becoming known what damage that did to so many kids. Former Biden Covid adviser Andy Slavitt insisted in 2020 and even last year that keeping schools open was a big mistake. Now a “how it started/how it’s going” for the ages has been spotted:

How It Started vs. How It's Going pic.twitter.com/dW31NaHdZ9 — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) September 9, 2022

Not long ago “experts” like Slavitt were saying the educational and developmental impact of school closures would be minimal on children:

BREAKING: The CDC has changed their recommendation to now say to just send your kids to school. The ⁦@CDCgov⁩ has fallen so so far. The document is sad. https://t.co/oe7BDClMCt — Andy Slavitt 💙💛 (@ASlavitt) July 24, 2020

This paper is full of such gems as “school is important for a child’s development.” — Andy Slavitt 💙💛 (@ASlavitt) July 24, 2020

I say this knowing there are wonderful scientists in the CDC right now with their head in their hands. — Andy Slavitt 💙💛 (@ASlavitt) July 24, 2020

That was then, and this is now: “An epidemic of learning loss” is being discussed on Slavitt’s podcast:

We have an epidemic of learning loss. The country has allocated $122 Billion for schools. @Aslavitt visits two places that have gotten kids back on track: Tennessee with @SchwinnTeach and Oakland @LakishaYoungCEO. Listen to what you can do. Listen: https://t.co/AJveHOMl4L pic.twitter.com/x9BaAAyviU — In the Bubble (@inthebubblepod) September 9, 2022

Unreal. And what’s most maddening is that they’re just hoping nobody remembers what was said and done.

These people all did such unfathomable damage and they know the mass public have short memories. https://t.co/2yITeBnKxx — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 10, 2022

Do NOT let them get away with it.

Get all these receipts because they will or rather are already claiming that they never supported lockdowns and the mandates. — Rembrandt (@RembrantVan) September 9, 2022

Break it so you can offer your services to fix it. — James Wilkinson (@nitromh) September 9, 2022

It’s good work if you can get it.

They're gonna learn the hard way that there are some things that people never forget — СКЙЛЕР (@Fean0rse) September 10, 2022

Hopefully!

The science was clear on closing schools and masking kids for Covid. Other countries managed to keep their schools open. Now the US kids are paying the price. https://t.co/TSmgEQbF68 — JP Cooney (@jpcooney) September 10, 2022

All over the Dems & teachers union political BS poorly disguised as “science.”

***

Related:

Andy Slavitt says the quiet part out loud with reason Biden admin wants travel mask mandate reinstated

Andy Slavitt confirms that Dems and government bureaucrats want the COVID19 pandemic to last forever

‘Time to lawyer UP’: Alex Berenson calls down the THUNDER on Branch Covidian Andy Slavitt for using power of fed gov to deplatform him (thread)

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!