Everybody knows how people such as American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten have lately been pretending like they were never proponents of shutting down in-person learning now that it’s becoming known what damage that did to so many kids. Former Biden Covid adviser Andy Slavitt insisted in 2020 and even last year that keeping schools open was a big mistake. Now a “how it started/how it’s going” for the ages has been spotted:

Not long ago “experts” like Slavitt were saying the educational and developmental impact of school closures would be minimal on children:

That was then, and this is now: “An epidemic of learning loss” is being discussed on Slavitt’s podcast:

Unreal. And what’s most maddening is that they’re just hoping nobody remembers what was said and done.

Do NOT let them get away with it.

It’s good work if you can get it.

Hopefully!

All over the Dems & teachers union political BS poorly disguised as “science.”

