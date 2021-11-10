Joe Biden’s former White House Senior Adviser for COVID Response Andy Slavitt would like to set the record straight about this pandemic once and for all: it’s not over. And it’ll never be over as long as experts like him have anything to say about it:

We were waiting for Ron DeSantis to make an appearance! That rascal …

More from Slavitt:

Andy Slavitt likes to sit on thumbs, apparently. He thinks it’s quite comfortable.

Andy Slavitt is also a tool.

But we digress.

Slavitt’s thread is allowed to end. The pandemic is another story. It won’t end. Not on his watch.

It’s becoming exactly what the Democrats hoped it would be: a reason to continue to exercise as much control as possible over our lives. If you think about it, the pandemic was the best thing that could’ve happened to them.

They literally do.

