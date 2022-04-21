A federal judge in Florida ruled the Biden administration’s mask mandate for airplanes and other forms of public transportation are unlawful, and the CDC asked the DOJ to appeal:

The Centers for Disease Control officially asked the Department of Justice to appeal a ruling by a federal judge in Florida earlier this week that struck down the Biden administration’s mask mandate for travel. “To protect CDC’s public health authority beyond the ongoing assessment announced last week, CDC has asked DOJ to proceed with an appeal in Health Freedom Defense Fund, Inc., et al., v. Biden, et al. It is CDC’s continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health. CDC will continue to monitor public health conditions to determine whether such an order remains necessary. CDC believes this is a lawful order, well within CDC’s legal authority to protect public health,” CDC released in a statement Wednesday evening.

With that news, President Biden’s former Covid adviser Andy Slavitt gives up the game with this tweet:

NEWS: CDC recommends Justice Department repeal judge’s order eliminating mask mandate for air travel. Appeal should be successful, but if not the consequences could be significant, potentially preventing later public health measures. — Andy Slavitt 💙💛 (@ASlavitt) April 20, 2022

Judging from many of the replies, there are a whole lotta people scared to death to leave the decision whether or not to mask up to individuals. Also, the reason they want the mandate back seems to have everything to do with control:

Oh you mean they lose their emergency powers to inflict lockdowns on ppl just before the midterms? https://t.co/3pLylemQZ8 — 𝙷𝚊𝚛𝚕𝚎𝚢 (@HarleyMonster) April 21, 2022

It’s clear that the Biden administration does NOT want to let go of their remaining control. Nice of Slavitt to admit that’s what it’s all about, and not “science.”

Here's the actual good news: if you're so stuck on wearing a mask, you can. As the ruling stands. No change required. To insist everyone wears a mask, you're implicitly proving that masks don't work. Thanks for making our case. https://t.co/S5QpmrNvZ1 — P3 Driver (@p3driver) April 21, 2022

By all means, die on this hill. https://t.co/IxmQ7r3LoX — Payton Alexander (@AlexanderPayton) April 20, 2022

It’s obvious that the Biden administration intends to do just that.

