Major problems, from crime to infrastructure issues, have hit many large cities in the U.S. That has caused former Clinton-era Labor Secretary and current high-paid income inequality expert Robert Reich to take notice and at least partly assign blame:

Ah, OK then — here’s an assignment for Reich:

Ironically, Democrats’ suggested “solution” for horrible problems in cities that have been Dem-run for decades continues to be “vote for Democrats,” which brings to mind the definition of insanity.

Democrats watching other Democrats turn cities into cesspools and then trying to blame Republicans continues to be incredibly shameless.

