Major problems, from crime to infrastructure issues, have hit many large cities in the U.S. That has caused former Clinton-era Labor Secretary and current high-paid income inequality expert Robert Reich to take notice and at least partly assign blame:

150,000 Jackson, MS residents are without access to clean water. The city is 82% Black. West Baltimore is battling a simultaneous water crisis. Its residents are also predominantly Black. This is the legacy of segregation and redlining: decades-on-decades of racism and neglect. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) September 8, 2022

From Flint, Michigan to Jackson, Mississippi to West Baltimore, a combination of poor infrastructure, the climate crisis, and racism have contributed to a lack of clean drinking water in some of America’s most predominantly Black cities. This is by design. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) September 8, 2022

Ah, OK then — here’s an assignment for Reich:

We should find which political party runs those cities. — S Kutz (@sjkz) September 9, 2022

What do all those places have in common? I'll hold. It will come to you. https://t.co/jN3HjmSVuT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 9, 2022

Think hard!

And the mayors of those cities are from what party? https://t.co/nkPMKpDq3I — NJ_born_and_raised (@DaveARC_NJ) September 9, 2022

Ironically, Democrats’ suggested “solution” for horrible problems in cities that have been Dem-run for decades continues to be “vote for Democrats,” which brings to mind the definition of insanity.

"This is by design." Damn accursed Democrats. — Cranky "Fetterman's Left Broccoli" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) September 9, 2022

Why can't democrats run their own cities?!

Get out of blue areas. For real folks. https://t.co/0pk6evGfDA — HermitMama🌷🧘🏻‍♀️ (@randommom88) September 9, 2022

I wholeheartedly agree that Democrats are racists. https://t.co/m2qE5Fjc47 — Bob Weave (@lowkeyrbe) September 9, 2022

Democrats watching other Democrats turn cities into cesspools and then trying to blame Republicans continues to be incredibly shameless.

