Major problems, from crime to infrastructure issues, have hit many large cities in the U.S. That has caused former Clinton-era Labor Secretary and current high-paid income inequality expert Robert Reich to take notice and at least partly assign blame:
150,000 Jackson, MS residents are without access to clean water. The city is 82% Black.
West Baltimore is battling a simultaneous water crisis. Its residents are also predominantly Black.
This is the legacy of segregation and redlining: decades-on-decades of racism and neglect.
— Robert Reich (@RBReich) September 8, 2022
From Flint, Michigan to Jackson, Mississippi to West Baltimore, a combination of poor infrastructure, the climate crisis, and racism have contributed to a lack of clean drinking water in some of America’s most predominantly Black cities. This is by design.
— Robert Reich (@RBReich) September 8, 2022
Ah, OK then — here’s an assignment for Reich:
We should find which political party runs those cities.
— S Kutz (@sjkz) September 9, 2022
What do all those places have in common? I'll hold. It will come to you. https://t.co/jN3HjmSVuT
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 9, 2022
Think hard!
— Joe S (@DrEvil1996) September 9, 2022
And the mayors of those cities are from what party? https://t.co/nkPMKpDq3I
— NJ_born_and_raised (@DaveARC_NJ) September 9, 2022
Ironically, Democrats’ suggested “solution” for horrible problems in cities that have been Dem-run for decades continues to be “vote for Democrats,” which brings to mind the definition of insanity.
"This is by design."
Damn accursed Democrats.
— Cranky "Fetterman's Left Broccoli" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) September 9, 2022
Why can't democrats run their own cities?!
Get out of blue areas. For real folks. https://t.co/0pk6evGfDA
— HermitMama🌷🧘🏻♀️ (@randommom88) September 9, 2022
I wholeheartedly agree that Democrats are racists. https://t.co/m2qE5Fjc47
— Bob Weave (@lowkeyrbe) September 9, 2022
Democrats watching other Democrats turn cities into cesspools and then trying to blame Republicans continues to be incredibly shameless.
