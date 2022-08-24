Former Bill Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich must have been going for a retweet from Democrat gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist when he took this alternate reality approach to what “DeSantis” might really mean:

Just wondering if “DeSantis” is now officially a synonym for “fascist.” — Robert Reich (@RBReich) August 23, 2022

This again? Apparently that’s all the Left has when it comes to DeSantis (that and “worst than Trump”).

That's the best you've got? Isn't this broken record getting old? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 24, 2022

In “progressive”-land, up is down, inflation is zero and freedom is fascism.

So many terrible takes for such a tiny person — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 23, 2022

Robert Reich is a member of the fascist Democrat party that uses the power and force of the state to harass and intimidate their political enemies. Robert Reich is a fascist who belongs to a fascist party. https://t.co/gxQ1THqpQz — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) August 24, 2022

Reich is like many on the Left who like to dabble in projection.

Irony has also been spotted:

It’s kind of ironic coming from a guy with the last name “Reich.” — Jason Jones (@jonesville) August 24, 2022

No. But now do “Reich”. https://t.co/6pyJfli5E1 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) August 24, 2022

He made that a little too easy. — UnicornPatriot (@xUnicornPatriot) August 24, 2022

That’s one thing Reich is good at.

***

Related:

Robert Reich either doesn’t know what causes inflation or is counting on the stupidity of the American people

‘Biden is finished’: Robert Reich sees a president who is ‘too old to run again’

Progressive CEO Dan Price, who Robert Reich once called ‘the one moral CEO in America’, accused of MULTIPLE sexual assault allegations

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!