Former Bill Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich must have been going for a retweet from Democrat gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist when he took this alternate reality approach to what “DeSantis” might really mean:

This again? Apparently that’s all the Left has when it comes to DeSantis (that and “worst than Trump”).

In “progressive”-land, up is down, inflation is zero and freedom is fascism.

Trending

Reich is like many on the Left who like to dabble in projection.

Irony has also been spotted:

That’s one thing Reich is good at.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

