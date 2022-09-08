It’s always a treat when somebody from the party that’s pro-mandate, supports the “incredible transition” that’s causing energy prices to skyrocket and inflation to worsen all while backing the president who’s a fan of unconstitutional edicts then denounces “authoritarianism.” But when it comes to that kind of self-unaware worldview, perhaps nobody does it better than former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich, who is at it again this week:

Democrats cannot defeat authoritarian fascism without an agenda that stands squarely on the side of working people. We need a pro-worker, pro-democracy, anti-establishment movement that will take on oligarchy like never before. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) September 7, 2022

Does anybody want to help this guy find his self-awareness?

What about this administration seems anti establishment? — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂🇦🇽 (@CallMeK1123) September 8, 2022

Democrats ARE authoritarian fascism.

That's why they are constantly amassing more power, and using it to control American's lives. https://t.co/UvcUc7tdDW — WearingMyMask (@JonathanAEvers) September 8, 2022

Reich, like so many on the Left, likes to accuse others of that for which they are guilty.

Isn't virtually every major corporation, institution, university part of the left, and openly support those policies, as well as some of the richest people? Sounds like the oligarchy is on the Dem side https://t.co/XBNtAaM0YR — █████ █████████ (@PhillyGreek11) September 8, 2022

Democrats cannot defeat authoritarian fascism because they’re authoritarian fascists, Robert. https://t.co/vryrxf7B1O — Demiurgent🥃🖤 (@tr0g) September 8, 2022

So. Much. Projection.

You're a millionaire and a former cabinet secretary. What oligarchy are you NOT a part of? https://t.co/vbWyZilFKb — Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 8, 2022

It’s almost as if Reich’s a fraud who rakes in a lot of money ostensibly as an advocate for the working class.

This tweet is nuts. The democrats are exactly what this troll says the democrats should fight against. https://t.co/M0gYF1gQM7 — Ginny (@ginkates) September 8, 2022

Yep, and they just hope that nobody notices that.

He also actively lobbies to block affordable housing in his neighborhood to keep the poor out. — Emre (@emre_mayo) September 8, 2022

"We need a movement of law enforcement that will take down the mafia once and for all" – John Gotti https://t.co/QPowuF6314 — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) September 8, 2022

Democrats are the ones cheering on communism you dolt. https://t.co/C3x317jWdk — Richard Peel (@Truth_Seeker179) September 7, 2022

Then again these are the same people who want everybody to believe the Inflation Reduction Act will definitely reduce inflation because the proof is right there in the title of the bill.

