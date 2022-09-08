It’s always a treat when somebody from the party that’s pro-mandate, supports the “incredible transition” that’s causing energy prices to skyrocket and inflation to worsen all while backing the president who’s a fan of unconstitutional edicts then denounces “authoritarianism.” But when it comes to that kind of self-unaware worldview, perhaps nobody does it better than former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich, who is at it again this week:

Does anybody want to help this guy find his self-awareness?

Reich, like so many on the Left, likes to accuse others of that for which they are guilty.

Trending

So. Much. Projection.

It’s almost as if Reich’s a fraud who rakes in a lot of money ostensibly as an advocate for the working class.

Yep, and they just hope that nobody notices that.

Then again these are the same people who want everybody to believe the Inflation Reduction Act will definitely reduce inflation because the proof is right there in the title of the bill.

***

***

