Did you know the White House accounts (@JoeBiden, @POTUS, and @WhiteHouse) accept direct messages? Neither did we, but one such message seems to have slipped through the cracks to one of those accounts in high praise of President Biden’s unconstitutional cancellation of student loans that will likely end up getting smacked down by the Court. Here it is:

Far be it from us to question the authenticity of claims that come from the Biden White House, but that seems a bit… forced and desperate.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, especially when you’re in a “battle for the soul of America.”

SO true.

Even if this were true, like… come on!

Team Biden makes it clear every day that they’re convinced their base is incredibly stupid.

