Did you know the White House accounts (@JoeBiden, @POTUS, and @WhiteHouse) accept direct messages? Neither did we, but one such message seems to have slipped through the cracks to one of those accounts in high praise of President Biden’s unconstitutional cancellation of student loans that will likely end up getting smacked down by the Court. Here it is:

Take a look at this message I received – because of student loan forgiveness, Americans will be able to crawl out from under unsustainable debt and finally start thinking about saving for their first home. pic.twitter.com/vqea37GKis — President Biden (@POTUS) September 3, 2022

Far be it from us to question the authenticity of claims that come from the Biden White House, but that seems a bit… forced and desperate.

Your DMs aren’t even open. Stop making up lies. This is worse than anything Mao could’ve come up with. https://t.co/XadN8Yd6ep — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 4, 2022

Good lord, he's posting fake DMs 😂😂 https://t.co/UF3ZWn03pJ — Dr. Woofter Superior (@Trailer_Swift69) September 3, 2022

Desperate times call for desperate measures, especially when you’re in a “battle for the soul of America.”

Just when you think the 24 year old gender studies grad who runs Biden's twitter account can't get any stupider…

However 51 year olds who haven't paid off their student loans who think they can buy a house in this inflation market because of 10k are definitely democrat voters. https://t.co/uWwCoqc5o4 — Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) September 3, 2022

SO true.

lol his social media team sucks https://t.co/yUW6F7IoLd — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) September 4, 2022

Even if this were true, like… come on!

If you're 51 years old & you have so much student loan debt that $10K will help you "start" to save for a house, you obviously picked the wrong degree and the wrong profession. Either that, or Joe Biden is lying. Again. https://t.co/IJ3mwe79ts — Betsy Brantner Smith (@sgtbetsysmith) September 3, 2022

So… A married couple in their 50s is unable to afford a home because of $10K in student debt they incurred more than three decades ago?? It doesn't sound like the "loans" are the problem. https://t.co/aOB1NddzoE — The First (@TheFirstonTV) September 3, 2022

imagine thinking that the possibility of a FIRST HOME during menopause is a winning political message 🖕 🖕 🖕 🖕 🖕 🖕 🖕 🖕 🖕 🖕 🖕 🖕 🖕 🖕 🖕 🖕 🖕 🖕 🖕 🖕 🖕 🖕 🖕 🖕 🖕 🖕 🖕 🖕 🖕 have i made myself clear? https://t.co/tPKLyJTNB3 — Brook Hines 🌸 got the existential willies (@nashville_brook) September 3, 2022

Team Biden makes it clear every day that they’re convinced their base is incredibly stupid.

