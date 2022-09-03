During President Joe “Unity” Biden’s anti-MAGA speech in Philadelphia Thursday night he served up another “threat to democracy” warning about those who question or do not accept the “results of a free election”:

And here, in my view, is what is true: MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of a free election. And they’re working right now, as I speak, in state after state to give power to decide elections in America to partisans and cronies, empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself.

In other words, questioning the results of an election is a grave threat to “democracy.”

Earlier this summer we pointed out that there is a “threat to democracy” in Biden’s midst, and it’s the person who is now his press secretary:

Reminder: Brian Kemp stole the gubernatorial election from Georgians and Stacey Abrams.https://t.co/ZIKGTd6U1v — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) April 2, 2020

Another “threat to democracy” has been spotted, and this time it’s Biden’s chief of staff, Ron Klain.

Reminder that Ron Klain was Al Gore's Chief of Staff and chief legal attorney that drove most of the attempted recount strategy. Much threat to Democracy. Much accepting election results. Much tweets. https://t.co/T0AnmSJBf9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 3, 2022

Is this a threat to democracy? https://t.co/FDZPzl0hyV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 3, 2022

This particular grave threat to democracy is from about three years ago:

People frequently tell me that I should "get over" the 2000 election and recount. I haven't, and I don't think I ever will. https://t.co/zKk41H2HQh — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) September 7, 2019

Not accepting the results of an election is obviously perfectly fine if a Democrat does it.

Accepting election results can be difficult 👇 https://t.co/ACFH78sAls — ❤️DawgGirl82Forever (@nhopkins60) September 3, 2022

Ron is threat to democracy https://t.co/DFIlkpvjes — Icecinder will never comply (@Icecinder) September 3, 2022

I was reliably informed that this kind of talk was insurrection-y. https://t.co/ppIfttVjZ3 — Leo13th🏴‍☠️ (@LeoThirteenth) September 3, 2022

Actually, nobody bother to inform Biden, because he’s also a “threat to democracy” by his own definition:

“No one has an opportunity to steal an election again” — what election was stolen? This is dangerous rhetoric that undermines our democracy, right? https://t.co/PBMgWj6NjV — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 26, 2022

All the hyperventilating from Biden and the Dems about people who question election results is just more weapons-grade projection.

