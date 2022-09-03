During President Joe “Unity” Biden’s anti-MAGA speech in Philadelphia Thursday night he served up another “threat to democracy” warning about those who question or do not accept the “results of a free election”:

And here, in my view, is what is true: MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people.

They refuse to accept the results of a free election. And they’re working right now, as I speak, in state after state to give power to decide elections in America to partisans and cronies, empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself.

In other words, questioning the results of an election is a grave threat to “democracy.”

Earlier this summer we pointed out that there is a “threat to democracy” in Biden’s midst, and it’s the person who is now his press secretary:

Another “threat to democracy” has been spotted, and this time it’s Biden’s chief of staff, Ron Klain.

Trending

This particular grave threat to democracy is from about three years ago:

Not accepting the results of an election is obviously perfectly fine if a Democrat does it.

Actually, nobody bother to inform Biden, because he’s also a “threat to democracy” by his own definition:

All the hyperventilating from Biden and the Dems about people who question election results is just more weapons-grade projection.

***

Related:

‘State media watch’: Ron Klain gives kudos to the NY Times for carrying economic water for Biden; Updated!

Biden chief of staff Ron Klain having a retweet-a-palooza for BS ‘zero inflation’ claims

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2000 electionAl GoredemocracyelectionsGeorge W. BushJoe BidenRon Klain