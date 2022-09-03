Thursday night at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, President Biden condemned the “MAGA Republicans” who are a “threat to democracy”:

Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic. Now, I want to be very clear — (applause) — very clear up front: Not every Republican, not even the majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans. Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology. I know because I’ve been able to work with these mainstream Republicans. But there is no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans, and that is a threat to this country.

Take those words and combine them with the optics of the speech:

That was the most demagogic, outrageous, and divisive speech I have ever seen from an American president. Joe Biden essentially declared all those who oppose him and his agenda enemies of the republic. Truly shameful. pic.twitter.com/ZcJX2BbZlt — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 2, 2022

The next day, not even 24 hours later, the backpedaling began. Also there was another Biden comment that Jesse Kelly spotted which spoke volumes about how the Biden White House knows the speech is being viewed:

Those post-speech poll numbers must be BRUTAL. https://t.co/bBeTB1tQjm — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 3, 2022

Biden obviously doesn’t want people to think they heard what they did indeed hear:

President Biden: “When people voted for Donald Trump and support him now, they weren't voting for attacking the Capitol. They weren't voting for overruling the election. They were voting for a philosophy he put forward.” pic.twitter.com/SzoIdtbm40 — The Hill (@thehill) September 3, 2022

Somebody forgot to tell that to whoever runs the @JoeBiden Twitter account:

Someone needs to tell senile old Joe's twitter author that he's trying to pretend he didn't say what he said. pic.twitter.com/pr7ewRJHh1 — Desmo 🇺🇸 (@Desmo2010) September 3, 2022





Heck, does Biden even remember what he said Thursday night?

If the backpedaling continues later, it probably won’t be until after the long weekend:

Joe Biden refuses to take questions as he leaves on yet another weekend vacation.

Biden has spent 23 of the past 32 days on vacation. pic.twitter.com/fpazqso2eU — Andrea Jackson TV 📺🇺🇸 (@AJacksonTV) September 3, 2022

