Thursday night at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, President Biden condemned the “MAGA Republicans” who are a “threat to democracy”:

Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal.

Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.

Now, I want to be very clear — (applause) — very clear up front: Not every Republican, not even the majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans. Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology.

I know because I’ve been able to work with these mainstream Republicans.

But there is no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans, and that is a threat to this country.

Take those words and combine them with the optics of the speech:

The next day, not even 24 hours later, the backpedaling began. Also there was another Biden comment that Jesse Kelly spotted which spoke volumes about how the Biden White House knows the speech is being viewed:

Trending

Biden obviously doesn’t want people to think they heard what they did indeed hear:

Somebody forgot to tell that to whoever runs the @JoeBiden Twitter account:


null

Heck, does Biden even remember what he said Thursday night?

If the backpedaling continues later, it probably won’t be until after the long weekend:

***

Related:

Jonathan Turley examines the most ‘glaring element’ of Biden’s anti-MAGA speech optics

WaPo’s framing of Joe Biden’s deranged speech explains why ‘the corporate press are the enemy of the people’

Now it’s time to focus on what President Biden did NOT mention last night

WaPo reports ‘a Trump-led movement centered in victimhood sees Biden’s speech as an attack’

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpJoe BidenMAGA RepublicansWhite House