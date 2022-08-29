Pennsylvania Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman seems to be vying to become the next Joe Biden in his party. Last week President Biden pitched his student debt “cancellation” play by pointing out that black and Hispanic borrowers “don’t own their homes to borrow against to be able to pay for college.”

That cringe aside, John Fetterman in Pennsylvania made his Biden-like offering today and proved that maybe his campaign might want to keep limiting his public appearances:

Fetterman says he opposes voter ID laws because "the poor and people of color are less likely to have their ID at any one given time." pic.twitter.com/XNhL9cNYlz — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 29, 2022

Wait, what’s he trying to say here?

He saying that the poor and people of color are too stupid to remember that they were going to vote on election day and forgot their IDs. — Bob Weave (@lowkeyrbe) August 29, 2022

How come the “argument” Fetterman puts forward there always only applies to voting but never flying or driving?

This ad will not have the effect he thinks — Bondo (@MaryBondo1) August 29, 2022

Yes they did:

***

Related:

Politico’s reporting on conservative media’s coverage of John Fetterman’s troubling health issues says a lot about liberal media’s priorities

The big Dr. Oz / John Fetterman ‘how many houses do you own’ vs. ‘living off your parents’ battle has begun

What … the Hell is going on here? John Fetterman makes Kamala Harris look like some great ORATOR in latest campaign speech (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!