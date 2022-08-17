As of Wednesday, FiveThirtyEight has Democrat John Fetterman with a decent lead over Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for one of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seats:

In an attempt to expand his apparent lead, Fetterman played the “rich” card by pointing to a byproduct of Dr. Oz’s successful career — how many houses Oz owns:

I’ve never spoken to a PA resident who doesn’t know how many houses they have… let alone be off by 8. I can’t tell if he’s trying + failing to sound like a regular person (with ONLY TWO mansions) or if he genuinely has no idea. https://t.co/eZq9nV8uyQ — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) August 17, 2022

The “how many houses do you own” argument” might make John Kerry clear his throat and slowly exit the room, but fortunately for Kerry he’s not involved in this particular scuffle. The response from Dr. Oz was this:

I purchased my houses with MY money. You lived off your parents until you were almost 50. Regular people don’t mooch off their parents when they’re 50. Get off the couch John! https://t.co/4k3RQhi6SQ — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) August 17, 2022

And it went on from there:

How many houses? — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) August 18, 2022

I have 10 properties (disclosed when I announced). 2 homes. My turn: when can we debate? — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) August 18, 2022

Yeah, maybe this could be settled in a face-to-face debate (which Fetterman’s campaign is apparently avoiding at all cost).

