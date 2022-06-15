Just to follow up on the Suffolk University/USA Today poll we told you about earlier where Republican Doug Mastriano is within the margin of error to Dem Josh Shapiro in the Pennsylvania governor’s race, the Dr. Mehmet Oz–John Fetterman contest for the U.S. Senate also had a “surprise poll result,” but in the opposite way for the GOP.

The poll found Dr. Oz losing by 9 points to Fetterman:

It’s Fetterman’s strength among independents that’s driving his lead:

From the poll:

“Fetterman has much broader appeal than his opponent. His favorable rating is at 45% compared to 27% who view him unfavorably. Half of all respondents view Oz unfavorably, while 28% have a favorable opinion of him.”

Fetterman is also leading Oz among white voters, a demo Donald Trump carried by 15 in 2020 against Joe Biden:

Oz’s favorability among independents is at -40 while Biden is only at -25:

And Fetterman is +14:

Oz also has high unfavorability among Republicans:

