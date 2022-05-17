Dr. Mehmet Oz is hoping to walk away from the Pennsylvania Senate primary with the GOP nomination all locked up.

But over here, we’re actually wondering if it’s Dr. Oz who should be locked up.

Seriously, this is creepy as hell:

Oz: When you go to bed at night, put your head on that soft pillow, you’ll know Oz will be doing exactly what you want him to do if you were there next to him pic.twitter.com/M1lkJgqzmU — Acyn (@Acyn) May 17, 2022

Allllllrighty then.

Aside from the fact that he’s only been a Republican for like two minutes and holds views that could not even charitably be described as “kinda-sorta-conservative-ish,” he’s now determined to haunt our dreams or something.

CAMPAIGN CONSULTANT: Dr. Oz, when you're on @FoxNews tonight, make sure you make people feel like they can depend on you, like a good neighbor DR. OZ: Got it. 👍https://t.co/zYWnBz2VdV — Cara Tramontano (@theCara) May 17, 2022

It’s weird that he’s referring to himself in the third person. Maybe he got that from Donald Trump, who endorsed him and frequently refers to himself in the third person.

But we can’t recall Donald Trump ever talking to us about what he’d do to us in bed.

i'd be calling the police, asking where my wife went and why dr. oz is in my bed. https://t.co/3UBdjS1ilW — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 17, 2022

Um, no thank you? https://t.co/ZmBLDJopyE — The Rob Burgess Show (@robburgessshow) May 17, 2022

i don't want to think about dr oz next to me in bed when i go to sleep https://t.co/GhZg2eJRL4 — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) May 17, 2022

Does anyone want to think about that? And don’t say his wife, because if we were his wife and we’d heard him say that on national television, we’d be thinking twice about putting our head on that soft pillow and thinking about what he’d do.

That’s not the next Republican U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania, either. Blech.

If Dr. Oz is next to us in bed, the only thing we’d want him to do is to get the hell outta there.

Come to think of it, that’s what he should do in his Senate race, too.

