President Biden’s announcement about federal student debt “cancellation” has caused some to celebrate near the White House:

Some celebrating happening outside the White House today thanking POTUS for cancelling student debt. pic.twitter.com/z2Pi1DhimP — Kellan Howell (@kellanhowell) August 25, 2022

Reuters took a look at what some borrowers are thinking in the wake of Biden’s announcement, and some of it is… not unexpected:

U.S. student loan forgiveness has borrowers hoping for vacations, medical school https://t.co/DTzDEyDpuQ pic.twitter.com/5lE6kH253b — Reuters (@Reuters) August 25, 2022

Surprised?

Here’s a snip from the Reuters article that contains other examples:

Americans bearing heavy college debt loads welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden’s announcement on Wednesday that he would forgive $10,000 in student loans, and some shared hopes they can jettison extra work hours and perhaps take a vacation or return to school. “I would not have second thoughts when planning a trip or going on a vacation,” said John Paul, 49, a restaurant manager in Washington DC who said he took out loans for his son’s tuition. “Earlier, it would be at the back of our mind that we have this debt hanging over us. Now we are somewhat relieved.”

Since this Biden decree is unconstitutional these people might want to wait and make sure it’s not struck down in the courts before they go and spend a windfall they haven’t yet been sent.

AYFKMhttps://t.co/3rE9bDyoRT — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) August 25, 2022

Please tell me how the people who sacrificed to pay their loans off should be glad that these people can take a vacation. https://t.co/q11glHPEjc — Bob Weave (@lowkeyrbe) August 25, 2022

If someone makes bad financial decisions, forgiving their debt won’t do anything to discourage future bad decisions 👇 https://t.co/HvcOuMko3y — John Hasson (@SonofHas) August 25, 2022

It’s really that simple. We’ll give the final word to the wise Sen. John Kennedy:

Here’s my plan for student debt: If you borrowed the money, you pay it back. Period. It’s called personal responsibility. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) August 25, 2022

***

***

